"We are hyper-focused on winning NASCAR races" - Kaulig Racing owner sets priorities after branching out into other sports

Kaulig Racing entered the NASCAR Cup Series season after having decent success in the Xfinity Series. Matt Kaulig, the team owner, decided to take the organization to the next level by buying a pair of charters to run two cars this season.

The organization is currently spending money for a third team at the top level, but this one has nothing to do with NASCAR. Kaulig now owns a 25% stake in the Major League Baseball (MLB)’s Cleveland Guardians. The Columbus, Ohio-born exec is already a corporate partner for the MLB team.

Speaking with Sportscasting.com in May, Kaulig gave no clue of a potential move into other sports apart from NASCAR. He said that buying a sports franchise is not in his scheme of things and went on to claim that he is extremely focussed on winning races and championships.

Kaulig said:

“It’s not something on my radar. It’s not something that I’m looking to go out and buy a sports franchise as another thing. I mean, we are hyper-focused on winning NASCAR races and trophy hunting, winning championships, and really developing what we have.”

Matt Kaulig believes that stock car racing is the best and most exciting sport on the planet. He later said that stock car racing has got the best fans and he is building something really special.

Kaulig said:

“I think NASCAR is the best sport on the planet. It’s the most exciting. It’s super fun to watch. I think it’s got the best fans, and we’re building something really, really special.”

Kaulig Racing drivers’ performance in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series

Kaulig Racing is a six-year-old Xfinity Series and three-year-old Cup Series team owned by Matt Kaulig. The organization fielded two full-time Cup Series Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 teams: #31 full-time for Justin Haley and #16 with a rotation of drivers between Daniel Hemric, A.J. Allmendinger, and Noah Gragson.

Driving the #31 Chevrolet, Haley posted one top-5 and two top-10 finishes. His best finish of the season came at Darlington Raceway, where he finished P3. He currently stands 21st with 324 points in the Cup Series points table.

The #16 team, which shifted between the three drivers, remained inconsistent in its performance this season and stands at 31st place with 229 points in the Cup Series points table.

Catch Kaulig Racing and their drivers at Road America on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

