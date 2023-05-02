“We knew we could do this”: Martin Truex Jr feels his NASCAR win at Dover was a long time coming 

In the closing laps of Monday's NASCAR Cup Series race, Martin Truex Jr. held off Ross Chastain to snap a 54-race winless streak and earn his fourth career victory at Dover Motor Speedway.

With 14 laps remaining, Joey Logano wrecked, leaving Truex Jr. in the lead and Chastain in second place to navigate lapped traffic. With seven laps remaining, Truex stopped for two tires but kept the lead going into the restart.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX MONDAY MTJ. Retweet to congratulate Martin Truex Jr. on his WIN at Dover! MONDAY MTJ. Retweet to congratulate Martin Truex Jr. on his WIN at Dover! https://t.co/WzqnT3EAgP

Ryan Blaney led the field off the restart, while Chastain began third behind him. Blaney immediately gave Truex a strong push for the lead. But after the restart, Truex overtook Blaney and kept a half-second lead over Chastain for the remaining five laps.

Truex missed the NASCAR playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2014 as a result of his winless season. Nearly ten years ago, Truex experienced his first winless campaign with Furniture Row Racing after Michael Waltrip Racing lost NAPA, Truex's longtime sponsor, as a result of their race-fixing scandal at Richmond in 2013.

Trey Ryan @TreyRyan99



1. 218 races (2007-2013)

2. 69 races (2013-2015)

3. 54 races (2021-2023)

4. 34 races (2015-2016)

5. 29 races (2020-2021)

6. 25 races (2018-2019)

7. 15 races (2021-2021)

8. 13 races (2019-2020)

Martin Truex Jr's career longest winless streaks:
1. 218 races (2007-2013)
2. 69 races (2013-2015)
3. 54 races (2021-2023)
4. 34 races (2015-2016)
5. 29 races (2020-2021)
6. 25 races (2018-2019)
7. 15 races (2021-2021)
8. 13 races (2019-2020)
9. 11 races (2016-2016)

"...Just thanks to everybody that stuck with me. … we knew we could do this. We’ve shown we can lead laps and have dominated races and it just never all came together. I’ve said we just had to keep doing what we were doing and not overthink it.” Martin Truex Jr after the race.

The victory ends Truex's 54-race winless run and comes two days after his brother Ryan took home the first Xfinity Series victory of his career at Dover on Saturday. Truex's last win came at Richmond in September 2021.

Martin Truex Jr. takes his fourth victory at Dover

Martin Truex Jr. eventually ended his 54-race winless drought on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway, but it took an extra day. Interestingly, this was Truex's third victory in a Monday race at the Monster Mile, and his fourth win at the track overall.

After his brother Ryan took first place in the Xfinity race on Saturday, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver completed a family weekend sweep. The 2017 Cup winner now has 32 victories under his belt, his first since Richmond in 2021.

The previous winners at Dover are as follows:

2022: Chase Elliott

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Kevin Harvick

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Kyle Larson

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Chase Elliott

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Kyle Busch

2017: Jimmie Johnson

2016: Martin Truex Jr

2016: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kevin Harvick

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Jeff Gordon

2014: Jimmie Johnson

