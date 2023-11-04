“We didn't know what to expect this year”: Samantha Busch praises Richard Childress Racing after Kyle Busch’s successful first year

Samantha Busch has commemorated her husband Kyle Busch's first season with the #8 Chevy team at Richard Childress Racing ahead of his final race of the season at Phoenix.

Heading into the 2023 season, Kyle Busch's divorce with Joe Gibbs Racing was one of the biggest storylines. He found a new home at Richard Childress Racing, hoping for a turnaround from his lackluster form in the last couple of seasons.

The #8 Chevy driver had a successful campaign, winning three races in his first season with the new team. Samantha Busch thanked RCR for the fruitful maiden season and hopes the team builds on the success in the coming years.

Heading to Phoenix Raceway for the championship weekend, she wrote on Instagram:

"Up and away to the last race of the year! We didn’t know what to expect going into this year with a brand new start but we have been so welcomed by all @rcrracing and the 🎱 team put together 3 wins in their first year together! I can’t wait to see what they accomplish in the future 👏 What was your favorite moment from this season?"

Before the season began, there were plenty of doubts about whether Kyle Busch could return to his former glory at RCR. It didn't take long for the Rowdy to silence the critics though, as he took his first win in his second start at Auto Club Speedway.

Busch's second victory came at Talladega Superspeedway and his third win at Gateway established him as a title favorite. However, the #8 RCR team faltered over the summer as they lost momentum heading into the playoffs.

Kyle Busch and the team had a dreaded playoff run as they were eliminated in the Round of 12. However, it has been a solid season for Rowdy, who is looking for a stronger comeback next season.

Samantha Busch's emotional note following the sale of KBM

Apart from Kyle Busch's move to RCR, there has been plenty of movement off the track for the Busch couple this season. In one of the most surprising events in 2023, Kyle and Samantha Busch announced the sale of their Truck Series team KBM to Spire Motorsports.

The premier Truck Series organization which had served as a launchpad to many successful drivers will be changing hands next season. Samantha Busch penned an emotional note following the sale as she wrote on Instagram:

"We were babies when we started this journey and never could have imagined the amazingly successful organization we would build in KBM."

"We can't thank all of the employees for their hard work and dedication and of course to their families for always supporting them behind the scenes over the years. Thank you to all of our sponsors and partners as well for always believing in KBM..." she added.

Samantha Busch expressed her gratitude for the friendships and the great memories formed over the years and the success they achieved.