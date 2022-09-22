"We know what we need to do" - Chase Elliott's crew defines what will be 'key' to 2022 NASCAR Cup Series' Round of 12

Current driver's standings leader Chase Elliott has advanced into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the seventh consecutive year, and hopes to clinch his second championship in 2022. 'Awesome Chase from the same place' as some might call him, the 36-year-old has already wrapped up the regular season championship in his name. He also sits with a 31-point lead over the cutoff line for the upcoming Round of 8.

Last weekend's outing at Bristol Motor Speedway saw the Hendrick Motorsports driver finish in the runner-up spot after the Bass Pro Shops Night Race was plagued with difficulty in overtaking and mechanical failures for various drivers. RFK Racing's Chris Buescher took the top spot in the 500-lap-long race.

Going into the first race of the Round of 12, Chase looked back at his All-Star appearance at the track earlier this year and hoped to have a well-executed weekend, saying:

"We didn’t get to run the full All-Star Race earlier this year, but I still feel like we got enough track time to have good notes as we head back there. We just need to put a good weekend together and execute a solid day."

Chase Elliott's crew chief, Alan Gustafson, seemed to know what will work at the 1.5-mile-long track this weekend for the #9 crew, and said:

“This is going to be a tough round, but we know what we need to do to keep our playoff run going. Execution and putting together three solid races is going to be key. Each of these races in this Round of 12 has its own unique set of challenges."

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 goes live this Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Alan Gustafson, Chase Elliott's crew chief at the #9 team at Hendrick Motorsports, seems to be confident of his team's performances so far and believes they will be making the Round of 8 easy. Going into the weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, Gustafson highlighted the importance of not making mistakes at this stage of the season, and said:

"There isn’t really much room for error, but if you make a mistake, you have to regroup quickly and do what you can to maximize the day and get as many points as you can. Our group is really good at that and I think we are fully capable of advancing.”

Watch Chase Elliott drive in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 this Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

