“We lasted 20 years”: Richard Childress hopeful of emulating Dale Earnhardt-like relationship with Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch's relationship with his new team in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has seen both parties instantly click with each other in the highest echelon of the sport. With the Las Vegas, Nevada native taking his third trip to Victory Lane at Gateway Motorsports Park behind the wheel of Richard Childress' #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, both the driver and team seem to be happy with the partnership.

A team which has seen greatness in the sport with Dale Earnhardt driving for them, Richard Childress Racing is preparing for yet another driver to retire with the Welcome, North Carolina-based racing outfit. Many predicted Kyle Busch's bad-boy persona would be a clashing point at RCR, with team owner Richard Childress equally explosive with his words.

However, that has not been the case as Mr. Childress himself elaborated in a press conference following the Enjoy Illinois 300 last Sunday. He spoke about Busch's work ethic and how the team hopes to have a long-term affiliation with the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver, and said:

"Kyle (Busch) has been really such a pleasure to work with. Everybody said 'Man, how are you all gonna get along?' Same question they asked me about 'You and Dale (Earnhardt) won't last six months' We lasted 20 years. I want to keep Kyle there and hopefully we can end his career when he gets ready to."

Kyle Busch sits right up on the list of all-time greats in NASCAR with over 60 wins to his name in the Cup Series, backed up by his abilities behind the wheel and his fiery on-track persona. Fans of the sport have recently noticed a change in the 38-year-old's perception, going from one of the most hated drivers to being loved more and more in the current day and age.

Kyle Busch's strategy going into the many late-race restarts during NASCAR Cup Series race at Gateway

With a rain delay, a red flag period and numerous caution flags to throw a wrench in the works for Kyle Busch to be able to visit Victory Lane during the Enjoy Illinois 300 last Sunday, the #8 Chevrolet driver still managed to bring home the perfect result last weekend. Busch elaborated on what his thought process was as numerous restarts meant his lead was threatned multiple times and said:

"You can't really do it on your own anymore you need somebody behind you to help you. A lot of them were Denny (Hamlin), Denny was behind me and then a couple of them were a couple of other guys and I would always kinda give them a wave of 'Hey let's go'"

NASCAR goes live from Sonoma Raceway next weekend for some road-course action at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday.

