NASCAR 2023 points standings after Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Fifteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch became the second three-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series this season after emerging victorious at the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday (June 4).

In an action-packed Gateway race, Busch survived five different restarts over the last 40 laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Sunday's victory, the veteran driver was awarded with 59 points and moved from tenth to seventh place in the driver’s standings with 451 points, with three wins and four top-five finishes.

After finishing P6 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Ryan Blaney gained 50 points and took the points lead from Ross Chastain. Blaney currently has 495 points, one win, and four top-five finishes. His sixth-place finish marked his sixth top-10 finish in the last seven races of the season.

Joey Logano, who won the inaugural event last year, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P3. With that, he gained just 44 points and occupied 12th place in the points table with 401 points, one win, and four top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 15 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Ryan Blaney - 495 William Byron – 482 Kevin Harvick – 473 Martin Truex Jr. – 472 Ross Chastain – 466 Christopher Bell - 455 Kyle Busch - 451 Denny Hamlin – 451 Kyle Larson - 411 Tyler Reddick – 411 Brad Keselowski - 403 Joey Logano - 401 Chris Buescher – 393 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 368 Bubba Wallace - 334 Daniel Suarez - 313 Alex Bowman - 307 Ty Gibbs - 298 Austin Cindric - 280 Michael McDowell - 278 Corey LaJoie - 274 Justin Haley - 268 Todd Gilliland - 266 AJ Allmendinger - 260 Aric Almirola - 251 Erik Jones - 245 Ryan Preece - 245 Chase Elliott - 215 Harrison Burton - 209 Austin Dillon - 200 Chase Briscoe - 175 Noah Gragson - 143 Ty Dillon - 132 B.J. McLeod - 88 Cody Ware - 65 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jenson Button - 19 Jordan Taylor - 16 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Ryan Newman - 9 Conor Daly - 9 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Sonoma Raceway on June 11.

