NASCAR 2023 points standings after Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Fifteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch became the second three-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series this season after emerging victorious at the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday (June 4).
In an action-packed Gateway race, Busch survived five different restarts over the last 40 laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With the Sunday's victory, the veteran driver was awarded with 59 points and moved from tenth to seventh place in the driver’s standings with 451 points, with three wins and four top-five finishes.
After finishing P6 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Ryan Blaney gained 50 points and took the points lead from Ross Chastain. Blaney currently has 495 points, one win, and four top-five finishes. His sixth-place finish marked his sixth top-10 finish in the last seven races of the season.
Joey Logano, who won the inaugural event last year, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P3. With that, he gained just 44 points and occupied 12th place in the points table with 401 points, one win, and four top-five finishes.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 15 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Ryan Blaney - 495
- William Byron – 482
- Kevin Harvick – 473
- Martin Truex Jr. – 472
- Ross Chastain – 466
- Christopher Bell - 455
- Kyle Busch - 451
- Denny Hamlin – 451
- Kyle Larson - 411
- Tyler Reddick – 411
- Brad Keselowski - 403
- Joey Logano - 401
- Chris Buescher – 393
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 368
- Bubba Wallace - 334
- Daniel Suarez - 313
- Alex Bowman - 307
- Ty Gibbs - 298
- Austin Cindric - 280
- Michael McDowell - 278
- Corey LaJoie - 274
- Justin Haley - 268
- Todd Gilliland - 266
- AJ Allmendinger - 260
- Aric Almirola - 251
- Erik Jones - 245
- Ryan Preece - 245
- Chase Elliott - 215
- Harrison Burton - 209
- Austin Dillon - 200
- Chase Briscoe - 175
- Noah Gragson - 143
- Ty Dillon - 132
- B.J. McLeod - 88
- Cody Ware - 65
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jenson Button - 19
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Ryan Newman - 9
- Conor Daly - 9
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Sonoma Raceway on June 11.