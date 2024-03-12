NASCAR Cup Series team owner Joe Gibbs recently took note of his grandson Ty Gibbs' performance in the highest echelon of the sport while driving for his team. Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, has often been the driver who has drawn polarizing opinions in the sport.

Often perceived as brash and spoiled, Ty Gibbs has certainly made a name for himself after being crowned the NASCAR Xfinity Series champion in 2022. The young 21-year-old has also played to his perception of being spoiled and has ruffled feathers in the garage.

Driving full-time in the Cup Series since 2023, the Charlotte, North Carolina native recently picked up the best result of his short Cup Series career at Phoenix Raceway where he finished third. Joe Gibbs spoke on what that meant for him as a grandfather and as an owner of one of the most successful teams in NASCAR.

He said:

"Anybody out there with kids or grandkids knows what I'm talking about. No matter what the sport, it's part of your family and you love them to death and you want them to be successful at what they want to do."

Joe Gibbs added:

"This is Ty's dream, I think from the time he was two (years old) he's been on something with wheels eight hours a day. It's a very tough climb, tough world, he's got to really work hard. We'll see if he can get it done."

Having seen the perception shift around Kyle Busch, one of JGR's all-time greatest drivers, from being NASCAR's villain to someone who is appreciated these days, maybe one day Ty Gibbs can also embrace that role reversal much later in his career.

Joe Gibbs speaks on Christopher Bell's dominant NASCAR Cup victory in Phoenix

Christopher Bell was the only driver during last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway who managed to overtake other cars with supreme ease. Owing to his car's performance and his grit behind the wheel, Bell managed to blitz the entire field and win the Shriners Children's 500 in dominant fashion.

JGR owner Joe Gibbs spoke on how the team performed at Phoenix to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

"Feels absolutely great. For this reason, we kind of been off here, we put a lot of effort into this weekend. All of our cars were pretty strong. Big deal for us. He (Christopher Bell) came from the back twice."

It remains to be seen how well the team can keep this momentum going next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.