“We’ll see where things shake out”: Aric Almirola on his NASCAR future

The driver of the #10 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing Aric Almirola has largely gone under the radar for the past couple of NASCAR Cup Series seasons.

Destined to run both the Xfinity Series as well as Cup Series events at the Sonoma Raceway, Almirola seems to be focused on his current year, while not giving fans any insights about his future in the sport.

With rumors of Almirola's retirement from the Cup Series and from Stewart-Haas Racing also floating around, the 39-year-old addressed the speculation. He told NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass:

"I think it's still very fluid. I don't have any timetable. by this time last year, what I thought was going to happen ended up not happening. So I think for me it's just get up every morning and continue to work hard and we'll see where things shake out."

Aric Almirola also planned to retire from the sport at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, ultimately deciding against that decision.

Aric Almirola's rumored replacement at Stewart-Haas Racing

With Kevin Harvick already retiring by the end of the 2023 Cup Series season and rumors about Aric Almirola's departure, Stewart-Haas Racing needs to hire drivers for next year. Almirola decided against retirement last season as well due to unknown reasons.

With the same question looming over the driver and teams' heads once again, SHR finally have decided to look elsewhere, if the rumors are to be believed.

Xfinity Series driver and Chase Elliott's replacement during the start of the season, Josh Berry has been linked with Almirola's seat at SHR according to The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi.

Michael McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 champion has also been linked to a seat at the North Carolina-based racing outfit along with Zane Smith. One thing seems certain for the team at this point, that change is necessary for an organization that have not necessarily excelled over the last few seasons.

Watch Aric Almirola behind the wheel of his #10 Ford Mustang this weekend at the Sonoma Raceway during the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

