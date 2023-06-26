“We made the wrong change“: Chase Elliott rues making a mistake in the Nashville Cup Series race

Chase Elliott did not have the same outcome in the race on Sunday (June 25) as he had in the weather-delayed race at Nashville last year. Following Denny Hamlin, the Hendrick Motorsports driver came in fourth place.

There was a lot of expectation on Chase Elliott this weekend. But he was unable to get a good run during the Ally 400 night race at Nashville. Elliott told the media after the event that he thought their car was the best one on the track on Sunday and explained what went wrong.

"I think it's a collective effort right, I've gotta make sure i'm pulling my way and leading us into proper directions at the right time...I'm telling them the things that we need to do next to go forward and not backwards. I kinda made that mistake tonight, I think we made the wrong change and that came directly from me..." he said.

The pressure mounts on Chase Elliott as he needs to make every effort to win that one race in order to guarantee his spot in the playoffs later this year.

Can Chase Elliott secure a spot in the upcoming playoffs?

Chase Elliott has climbed up the standings, but only to position 25, after placing fourth in the race in Nashville. To move up into the top 16 drivers from the regular season, he still has a long way to go.

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Practice

However, there is still some hope because there are a lot of road course races scheduled for the second part of the regular season. Elliott has a track record of producing strong results when competing on road courses.

The eagerly awaited first street course race in Chicago is the following competition. Elliott has never competed in a situation like this, so it's now difficult for him to predict how he will do.

However, there's a chance he could succeed in Chicago given his strong past performance in road course events. A strong performance in Chicago will give him a chance to climb up the championship board and secure a seat for the playoff.

