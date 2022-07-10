"We need to handle good or we will be in trouble" - Ross Chastain outlines his requirements for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Trackhouse Racing Team driver Ross Chastain returns to the Atlanta Motor Speedway where he scored his second consecutive runner-up finish of the 2022 NASCAR season this weekend. The 29-year-old driver has maintained consistency since the beginning of the season and has posted good finishes in the last four races, finishing P8, P7, P5, and P4 respectively.

Heading into the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain enters this weekend as one of the top drivers with the best odds to win the race.

In a recent interview, Chastain spoke about the key learnings from the first Atlanta race and the preparations for this weekend. He said that drivers are going to fight the handling at this track as the corners are much tighter than Daytona and Talladega.

Chastain said:

“It’s full superspeedway style, think of Daytona and Talladega. We need our car to be very efficient in the air and the least amount of drag and still have grip, and not be too loose or tight. You’re going to fight the handling at Atlanta because the corners are so much tighter than Daytona and Talladega.”

The Alva-Florida native believes that without practice in Atlanta, drivers will need to work on handles or else will be in trouble if their plan is to go swing at the track.

Chastain said:

“We don’t really fight handling too much at those two tracks [Daytona and Talladega]. Atlanta is a place you’ll still need to handle well. Without practice at Atlanta, we need to handle good or we will be in trouble and we’ll be swinging at it in the race if that’s the case.”

“Just drive the car and that’s made it easier on me”- Ross Chastain

With two wins and nine top-five finishes, Ross Chastain is having his best season so far and many experts feel that he is one of the strongest contenders to win the championship.

Speaking about his intention while driving the for his organization, the #1 Chevrolet driver said:

“Trackhouse reminds me often to just drive the car and don’t worry about tires, don’t worry about the body build of the car, and what springs, just drive the car and that’s made it easier on me and lets me focus.”

Chastain will start on the front row on Sunday at Quaker State 400 after heavy rain washed out Saturday’s qualifying race.

