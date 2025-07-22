“We need a whole lot more”: Rick Hendrick star Alex Bowman makes his feelings known as he reflects on a solid run at Dover

Alex Bowman finished third at Dover Motor Speedway this past weekend, which improved his playoff cushion. With five races remaining and a slim margin between those above and below the cut line, Bowman knows there's little room for comfort.The Hendrick Motorsports driver remains one of four competitors currently inside the playoff field on points, alongside Tyler Reddick (+156), Chris Buescher (+44), and Bubba Wallace (+16). Bowman's third-place finish at Dover - coupled with stage points - helped stretch his advantage over the cut line to 63 points.But with Ryan Preece (-16), Kyle Busch (-39), and Ty Gibbs (-52) all looming just below the bubble, Bowman acknowledged how quickly the picture could change. Bowman said to SiriusXM NASCAR after the race:&quot;We've been really good here for a long time, so obviously you want to be a couple spots better. But proud of the team, we just got to keep digging at it. Obviously, a good points day, but we need a whole lot more right now... I needed to figure out a way to capitalize on it a little bit better. I never really made that happen.&quot;Alex Bowman wasn't talking about an extra lap or two, but the greater playoff picture. He is still winless in 2025 and all too aware that each of the remaining five races presents a real wildcard threat.Daytona is chaotic, Richmond is a known venue for late surprises, and Watkins Glen could easily favor a specialist like Shane van Gisbergen. Bowman, meanwhile, has only one prior win at Richmond out of the next five host tracks.Alex Bowman (48) and Denny Hamlin (11) during the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Source: GettyAt Dover, he had the car, he had the speed, and he had the composure. What he didn't have was the edge to close the deal. It's why he remains cautious despite optimism, especially as wildcard wins reduce the odds of new winners shaking up the playoff picture. When asked if repeat winners bring a measure of relief, Bowman responded (via Daniel Baldwin):&quot;Yeah, for sure. It's every week, it's a chance for somebody new to win. So yeah, definitely pointing in the right direction. It'd be a whole lot easier if we went and won, but at least we're doing the right things right now.&quot; (0:44 onwards)The road ahead offers no soft landings. Indianapolis, Iowa, Watkins Glen, Richmond, and Daytona all carry unique challenges. None presents a sure shot, even for a team like Hendrick Motorsports.While Alex Bowman battles the cut line, his teammates are racing for the regular-season crown(L-R) Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman, before the NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1at Daytona International Speedway. Source: GettyIf Alex Bowman is grinding to secure a playoff spot, the rest of Hendrick Motorsports is chasing a very different goal: the regular-season championship. The team already has five wins across its three other drivers, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Kyle Larson, all of whom are locked into the playoffs and now jockeying for the top seed.At Dover, Hendrick's strength was on full display. Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet led a race-high 238 laps and won Stage 1 before finishing sixth. Larson came home fourth, while Bowman placed third, making it three Hendrick cars in the top six. Even Byron, who was taken out late in an incident, earned double stage points.It's a sharp contrast to Alex Bowman, who is barely clinging to playoff security. For now, he has kept himself in the conversation with his fifth top-five this year. The question is whether it leads to a win.