“We needed the win, and we just didn’t do it”: Michael McDowell explains what cost his team the victory against Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. proved to be the car and driver to beat during last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. The second road course race of the 2023 season saw yet another Toyota take a trip to victory lane after Tyler Reddick managed to do the same at the Circuit of the Americas earlier this year.

Several drivers tried to challenge the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD driver, with none managing to keep in pace or overtake the Stafford Township, New Jersey native. Among the likes of Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott, who took the fight to Truex Jr., Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell felt like one of the contenders.

Elaborating on what turned out to be an ultimately frustrating day littered with pit road troubles, Mcdowell said about his chances of competing with Martin Truex Jr.:

“We needed the win, and we just didn’t do it. Our pace was good all day. It wasn’t a fluke. We qualified well and ran up there. We had really good long-run speed, but just needed to fire off a bit better. I just needed that last stop to go smooth and come off pit road third or second and have a shot of winning the race. We didn’t do it.”

Martin Truex Jr. managed to take his second trip to victory lane in 2023, whereas Michael McDowell finished in a disappointing P7.

Martin Truex Jr.'s approach going into the rest of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

With the #19 Toyota Camry TRD driver now sitting on top of the drivers' standings after his win at Sonoma Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. was asked about his approach to the remainder of the season. Coming off a tough year in 2022, Truex Jr. elaborated on how his and the team's mindset always remained the same despite results on the track.

He said:

"Try to win every stage, try to win every race. That's kind of what we've always done even last year when we didn't do any of that. That was always our goal going into the weekends."

NASCAR will go live from Nashville Superspeedway after a weeklong break from racing for the Ally 400.

