"We never gave ourselves a chance" - Bubba Wallace Jr. had a critical talk with his crew members after Kansas race

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. has had a subpar performance in the ongoing Cup Series season. The 28-year-old has failed to live up to expectations this season as compared to the standard he has set for himself. It should be noted, however, that for the most part, the reason for the state of his season is that things are out of his control.

Things like pit road failures and mistakes from Bubba Wallace Jr.’s pit crew are examples of such issues, and that is what happened at Kansas Speedway last weekend.

During the post-qualifying interview, Wallace revealed that he had a critical conversation with his pit crew members after the Kansas race and motivated them to move on.

See the full interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bubba Wallace was critical of his pit crew after Kansas. He did talk to some of his crew members at the shop. He owned the comment and hopes they use this weekend as an opportunity to rebound. Bubba Wallace was critical of his pit crew after Kansas. He did talk to some of his crew members at the shop. He owned the comment and hopes they use this weekend as an opportunity to rebound. https://t.co/rScVClQPxl

The Alabama native said that his #23 team looked at the possibility of winning the race and it was high time that they never gave him a chance. He went on to say that there's a lot of potential in his team to try and cheer them up.

Wallace Jr. said:

“We looked at the possibility of winning that race, and it was very high, and we never gave ourselves a chance. Every time we hit telling those guys like, hey, they’re young and some of them are first year and cut off or Jackson Gibbs, who I think is the second race.”

He continued by saying:

“So there’s a lot of potential there with our group. You got to forget and move on. And no matter who says what or what’s on you, you got to erase the bad and be ready to show up again.”

Bubba Wallace Jr. hopes to make a good comeback in Texas

Last week in Kansas, Bubba Wallace Jr. posted his second-best finish of 10th place after finishing runner-up at Daytona 500. It is just a matter of one good race to gain momentum and that is not too far for drivers like him.

Further into the conversation, Wallace Jr. said it’s an opportunity to come back and compete again. He went on to say that they should learn from their mistakes and use the learnings in the next race.

He said:

“For me, it’s an opportunity to showcase what you have. And so that’s what I told those guys. It’s like, man, yeah, you’re going to mess up. Hell, I messed up. I messed up California, I messed up in Phoenix. I messed up a lot of races. But the opportunity to come back out and compete again gives you a second chance. So, grow from that, learn from that, and use it.”

The NASCAR season is long and the 23XI Racing driver has ample opportunities to revamp his season.

