“We have nothing to do with it”: Denny Hamlin delivers clear verdict on NASCAR’s ‘typical’ habit amid 2026 schedule leaks

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin recently spoke about the leaked 2026 NASCAR schedule. He highlighted how this leak is typical and how the drivers or the teams do not have any control over the same.

The NASCAR schedule for the 2026 season is expected to be out this week. However, a possible schedule was leaked, and the fans have come to know about a few changes in the tracks and destinations. While talking about the same on his 'Actions Detrimental' podcast, which he hosts alongside Jared Allen, Hamlin spoke about how it is typical for the NASCAR schedule to get leaked. He also went on to speak about how the drivers and the teams have no control over the schedule.

“Some of this schedule stuff is slowly leaking out. This is typical each year. The weeks leading up where they’re leaking this track is in, this track is out. They’ve said Iowa is in limbo… Chicagoland, no Chicago, San Diego is in. You know, I don’t know, it’s interesting kind of how it all works." (10:35 onwards)

“I can assure you with one thing for certain, as much as they talk about collaboration — NASCAR doesn’t collaborate at all with the teams, drivers or anyone on the schedule. That’s their whole thing. We have nothing to do with it, no input, no nothing. Whatever it is, it’s what they came up with.”

Denny Hamlin drives the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and is also the co-owner of 23XI Racing alongside NBA star Michael Jordan. He currently sits in third in the championship with four wins, thirteen top tens, and eleven top fives.

Denny Hamlin addresses the misconceptions about his personality

Denny Hamlin recently spoke about the misconceptions NASCAR fans have about his personality. The 44-year-old is known for his bold on-track moves and his strong opinions on certain topics.

The driver and the fans have had a love-hate relationship. He has at times received boos from fans after winning races, to which he has responded sarcastically. While in conversation with the Athletic, Denny Hamlin was questioned about what people get wrong about him. He said:

"I mean, I don’t think I’m an a**hole. It’s more than likely people who have never met me, or saw me walking somewhere, and I didn’t have time to stop. I always try to when I can. Or maybe the s—talking I do on the track makes them think that’s just who I am,"

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver further spoke about his racing approach and his mindset in the interview. Denny Hamlin is currently focused on the playoffs. He will be seen back in action at the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

