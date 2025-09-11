“We are one of the very few teams that can do that”: RCR star Jesse Love candidly reflects on the team’s shot at the Championship

As the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs inch closer, Jesse Love and Austin Hill, the only two drivers from the Richard Childress Racing camp who are locked into the postseason, are feeling the heat. Love, driver of the team’s No. 2 entry, recently shared his feelings going into this coming weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.2025 marks Love’s sophomore season as a full-time Xfinity Series driver. His first triumph at the Xfinity level came on April 20, 2024, also his first year with Richard Childress Racing. As of today, the Menlo Park, California, native sits fourth in the championship standings with 2013 points to his name.In order to advance to the Championship 4 at Phoenix, a team must be in a spot to win every single week starting from the opening race of the playoffs. Jesse Love feels like RCR is one of the very few teams that can pull that off.“I feel like we've been in contention and been up front at the end of these races especially recently, and have put ourselves in a position to win almost every week for the most part,” Jesse Love told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “So yeah, I feel like we're in a good spot for the start of the playoffs. You know, to make it all the way to final four, you have to be in position to win every single weekend I feel like we are one of the very few teams that can do that every week.”In six of his last seven starts, the young racing phenom has finished inside the top-10 or top-five. Last week at World Wide Technology Raceway, Love bagged a P5, marking his eighth top-five of the season.Next up for Love is the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Scheduled for Friday, September 12, the 300-lap race will be televised on CW, starting at 7:30 pm ET. Fans can also listen to its exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.When Jesse Love reflected on his “special” Cup Series debutApril 13 was a special day for Jesse Love. Wheeling the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet, the speedster made his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway, the same venue he will race again this Friday, but this time in his Xfinity car.Elated at landing his Cup debut opportunity, Love told NASCAR,“Racing in the Cup Series has always been my main goal and dream. Everything that I have done up to this point in my career has been building to this moment. To make my Cup Series debut at this age is very special, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make it with RCR. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms over the last year and the organization feels like family.&quot;Jesse Love finished the race 31st. The following month, Richard Childress Racing announced that Love would make two additional Cup starts in the No. 33 at Kansas Speedway on May 11 and Richmond on August 16. In those two starts, he finished 29th and 33rd, respectively.