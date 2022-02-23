"We race for the trophies not the flags" – Joey Logano's response to social media mention

Twenty-seven-time Cup Series race winner Joey Logano expressed his opinions on a video of him throwing the checkered flag on to his car, which then in turn falls to the ground.

Retweeting the video, he wrote:

“We race for the trophies not the flags”

A user on the same Twitter conversation exclaimed:

“Bro just abuses his flags”

Logano was left wanting for more out of his outing at Super Speedway. The Ford #22 driver had a disappointing finish of P21, who spun out after making contact with Chris Buescher. His quest to replecate his 2015 win in the 500-mile race thus continues on for another year.

Meanwhile, Austin Cindric, Logano's team-mate won the 2022 Daytona 500 in his race debut, in what was the 64th edition of the legendary motor race.

Joey Logano starts off 2022 season in spectacular fashion

The start of the 2022 season for Joey Logano could not have gone any better after he clinched victory in the pre-season Busch Light Clash. The race was the first time a NASCAR event had taken place at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The venue has proven to be controversial since its announcement, but fans and drivers alike have started to warm up to it after the opening race. The 31-year-old driver will now look to embrace his position as team leader this year. While the field adapts to a new generation of cars, he feels his experience can play a key role in making a difference on the track.

Moreover, having two rookies as teammates means that this leadership role is going to have an even bigger impact on Team Penske's overall success. So far, it has been going pretty well as Austin Cindric, one of Logano's two rookie teammates, has managed to win the 2022 Daytona 500.

