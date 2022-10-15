"We're the best of the best," claims William Byron ahead of the NASCAR Las Vegas race

One of the two drivers to have advanced into the Round of 8 from Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron is certainly a driver who feels confident going into this year's championship battle. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are nearing their end as drivers prepare to qualify for the Championship 4 in three races' time, with the title decider waiting to happen in Pheonix, Arizona.

As the sport prepares to go racing this Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the #24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver, who has had a decent showing at the intermediate track in the past, is confident of his chances come race day. Having finished in the top 5 once and in the top 10 thrice, William Byron was hopeful of another good day as he appreciated his #24 crew and said:

“We’re the best of the best and it’s going to take everything you have to make it to the Championship 4. Making the Round of 8 was our goal at the start of the season, and anything short of that would have seemed like failure. We’re now focused on what we need to do to fight for a championship in Phoenix. It’s one race at a time.”

The 24-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native looked back on how he has had an accelerated career in the junior forms of stock car racing, and the realization of the level of competition in the Cup Series.

William Byron's crew chief seems confident heading into the first Round of 8 race

Rudy Fugle, crew chief for William Byron and the #24 crew at Hendrick Motorsports, was cautiously optimistic heading into the 400-mile-long race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. South Point 400 is bound to be a challenge for drivers after several teams struggled at the intermediate track during the sport's prior visit to Sin City earlier in the season.

Fugle elaborated on what the #24 crew's preparations were like and said:

“It will not only be hotter this time, but we’re also running a different tire than we did in the spring. It’s the same tire we ran at Texas (Motor Speedway) and Kansas (Speedway). It’s a bit softer, which means it will wear out more than before, especially on a slick track. We’ve learned a lot about the car since the spring, especially at the most recent mile-and-a-half mile tracks which gives us some confidence for this weekend.”

