NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

South Point 400 marks the 33rd race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the seventh race of the NASCAR playoffs.
The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 16, at 2:30 pm ET at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 20 degrees of banking at each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch.
A total of 36 Cup drivers will be contesting over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 5th annual race hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Drivers who are in a battle to win the 2022 championship include Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, only the top 4 drivers will advance to Championship 4 of the NASCAR playoffs.
Heading to Las Vegas, the defending champion of the event and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the top betting odds, at +550, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Last week’s winner Christopher Bell has the second-highest betting odds of +800 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by regular season champion Chase Elliott at +800 odds, Tyler Reddick at +900, and Ross Chastain at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s South Point 400.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR South Point 400
Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
- Denny Hamlin, +550
- Christopher Bell, +800
- Chase Elliott, +800
- Tyler Reddick, +900
- Ross Chastain, +900
- Kyle Larson, +900
- William Byron, +1000
- Ryan Blaney +1000
- Martin Truex Jr., +1200
- Kyle Busch, +1200
- Joey Logano, +1500
- Bubba Wallace, +1500
- Alex Bowman, +2000
- Kevin Harvick, +3000
- Chase Briscoe, +3000
- Daniel Suarez, +4000
- Austin Dillon, +5000
- Austin Cindric, +5000
- Chris Buescher, +10000
- Aric Almirola, +10000
- Brad Keselowski, +10000
- Ty Gibbs, +10000
- Erik Jones, +10000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +25000
- Michael McDowell, +25000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
- Cole Custer, +50000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Justin Haley, +50000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
- J.J. Yeley, +100000
- Landon Cassill, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s South Point 400 can be viewed on NBC and PRN.