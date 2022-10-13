Create

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 13, 2022 07:30 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400

South Point 400 marks the 33rd race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the seventh race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 16, at 2:30 pm ET at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 20 degrees of banking at each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch.

A total of 36 Cup drivers will be contesting over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 5th annual race hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

All in for a ticket to the #Championship4. #NASCARPlayoffs | @LVMotorSpeedway https://t.co/m0urha2tHH

Drivers who are in a battle to win the 2022 championship include Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, only the top 4 drivers will advance to Championship 4 of the NASCAR playoffs.

Heading to Las Vegas, the defending champion of the event and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the top betting odds, at +550, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who got the job done on pit road last Sunday? The numbers are in from @CLTMotorSpdwy. @Mechanix_Wear | @PitStopStats https://t.co/inoDLnKmCn

Last week’s winner Christopher Bell has the second-highest betting odds of +800 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by regular season champion Chase Elliott at +800 odds, Tyler Reddick at +900, and Ross Chastain at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s South Point 400.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR South Point 400

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. Denny Hamlin, +550
  2. Christopher Bell, +800
  3. Chase Elliott, +800
  4. Tyler Reddick, +900
  5. Ross Chastain, +900
  6. Kyle Larson, +900
  7. William Byron, +1000
  8. Ryan Blaney +1000
  9. Martin Truex Jr., +1200
  10. Kyle Busch, +1200
  11. Joey Logano, +1500
  12. Bubba Wallace, +1500
  13. Alex Bowman, +2000
  14. Kevin Harvick, +3000
  15. Chase Briscoe, +3000
  16. Daniel Suarez, +4000
  17. Austin Dillon, +5000
  18. Austin Cindric, +5000
  19. Chris Buescher, +10000
  20. Aric Almirola, +10000
  21. Brad Keselowski, +10000
  22. Ty Gibbs, +10000
  23. Erik Jones, +10000
  24. A.J. Allmendinger, +25000
  25. Michael McDowell, +25000
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
  27. Cole Custer, +50000
  28. Ty Dillon, +50000
  29. Harrison Burton, +50000
  30. Justin Haley, +50000
  31. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  32. B.J. McLeod, +100000
  33. J.J. Yeley, +100000
  34. Landon Cassill, +100000
  35. Cody Ware, +100000
  36. Todd Gilliland, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s South Point 400 can be viewed on NBC and PRN.

