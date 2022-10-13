NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

South Point 400 marks the 33rd race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the seventh race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 16, at 2:30 pm ET at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 20 degrees of banking at each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch.

A total of 36 Cup drivers will be contesting over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 5th annual race hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers who are in a battle to win the 2022 championship include Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, only the top 4 drivers will advance to Championship 4 of the NASCAR playoffs.

Heading to Las Vegas, the defending champion of the event and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the top betting odds, at +550, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

NASCAR @NASCAR



@Mechanix_Wear | @PitStopStats Who got the job done on pit road last Sunday? The numbers are in from @CLTMotorSpdwy Who got the job done on pit road last Sunday? The numbers are in from @CLTMotorSpdwy. @Mechanix_Wear | @PitStopStats https://t.co/inoDLnKmCn

Last week’s winner Christopher Bell has the second-highest betting odds of +800 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by regular season champion Chase Elliott at +800 odds, Tyler Reddick at +900, and Ross Chastain at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s South Point 400.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR South Point 400

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Denny Hamlin, +550 Christopher Bell, +800 Chase Elliott, +800 Tyler Reddick, +900 Ross Chastain, +900 Kyle Larson, +900 William Byron, +1000 Ryan Blaney +1000 Martin Truex Jr., +1200 Kyle Busch, +1200 Joey Logano, +1500 Bubba Wallace, +1500 Alex Bowman, +2000 Kevin Harvick, +3000 Chase Briscoe, +3000 Daniel Suarez, +4000 Austin Dillon, +5000 Austin Cindric, +5000 Chris Buescher, +10000 Aric Almirola, +10000 Brad Keselowski, +10000 Ty Gibbs, +10000 Erik Jones, +10000 A.J. Allmendinger, +25000 Michael McDowell, +25000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000 Cole Custer, +50000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Justin Haley, +50000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000 J.J. Yeley, +100000 Landon Cassill, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s South Point 400 can be viewed on NBC and PRN.

Poll : 0 votes