“We’re in the business of moments”: NASCAR Broadcaster lays out strategy to deliver compelling product

Following TNT Sports' return to NASCAR Cup Series broadcasting at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, the media company shared its strategies for its remaining races. One of which is capturing moments not only during the race, but also off the track, including the garage area and grandstands.

TNT started covering NASCAR racing in 1983. After its departure in 2014, the company returned this year for five races, coinciding with the inaugural In-Season Challenge. The five-race broadcast schedule includes Atlanta, Chicago (street race), Sonoma, Dover, and Indianapolis.

The strategy is to cover every moment in a race weekend, considering NASCAR is described as a “business of moments.” In an interview with AltDriver, Craig Barry, executive vice president and chief content officer for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (TNT Sports' parent company), said:

"We're in the business of moments, and moments can happen at any time.”

“They don't happen every time, right? Like, it is the pass. It is the crash. It is the pit. It is the finish. It is the start. It is something really interesting that happens on the set in pregame, and we need to be there for that,” he added.

Chase Elliott with the TNT Sports crew after winning the 2025 Quaker State 400 - Source: Getty

TNT Sports is executing the strategy alongside Bleacher Report. The latter covers the sport in a more casual approach, reporting on extra storylines, which usually draws a younger demographic, especially in the social media space.

The broadcast crew includes Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte, and Adam Alexander in the commentary box. They are joined by Parker Kligerman, Shannon Spake, and Jamie McMurray at the desk. Meanwhile, the pit road reporters are Snider, Danielle Trotta, and Alan Cavanna.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. responds to his 'jumpscare' during NASCAR race broadcast at Atlanta

During the Atlanta summer race, Dale Earnhardt Jr. loudly called a crash on lap 195, which a NASCAR fan described as a "jumpscare" on X. The former Hendrick Motorsports driver responded to the post, saying he couldn't help doing so.

Dale Jr., who is one of TNT Sports' commentators and race analysts, wrote:

“I can't help it!”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr LINK I can't help it!

Here is the post from X user Skid.

“Dale Jr. jumpscare,” the post reads.

The Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway saw almost half the field wiped out due to wrecks. Some of them were the top drivers, including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who started on pole.

As a result, the In-Season Challenge bracket had several upsets in the opening round, including the top-seeded Denny Hamlin losing to Ty Dillon. Chase Briscoe, who earned the second seed, lost to Noah Gragson after prematurely exiting the race due to a 20-plus-car wreck on lap 69.

Next on the calendar is the Chicago street race, which marks TNT Sports' second broadcast gig this year. The Grant Park 165 is scheduled for July 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET. It will also host the second round of the mid-season tournament with 16 drivers left in the fight for the $1 million prize money.

