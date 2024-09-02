“We’re coming”: Michael Jordan sends out clear message to NASCAR garage following 23XI’s bittersweet Darlington result

23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan shared a stern message to other teams in the paddock. When asked about his team's capability to fight for the championship, the NBA legend smirked, and said, "We're coming."

Chase Briscoe won the thrilling Cook Out Southern 500 hosted by the Darlington Speedway. After leading the pack on the final overtime restart, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver defended Kyle Busch's constant challenge for the next 17 laps to punch his playoff ticket.

23XI Racing wrapped their regular season final race on a bittersweet note. While Tyler Reddick claimed his and his team's first regular season title, Bubba Wallace failed to make the playoffs.

During a post-race conversation with Michael Jordan, motorsports reporter Jordan Bianchi outlined that despite 23XI Racing being relatively new to NASCAR, they defeated the top guns of the sport. When he asked the outfit's co-owner what their domination portrayed about the Mooresville-based team, MJ replied:

"We're coming, we're coming. We got the right team, these guys bust their a** all season. He (Bubba Wallace) put it on the pole yesterday, he put up a great effort. I'm proud of the team, I'm proud what Denny's (Hamlin) done thus far," Jordan said.

Wallace was the polesitter in the regular season final race. He finished second and ninth in stages 1 and 2, respectively, and might've narrowly made the playoffs if he wasn't collected in the massive pile-up initiated by Josh Berry on Lap 344.

However, the unwanted events led to the Alabama native settling in 16th.

"Gotta keep striving": Michael Jordan eyes to chase championship after 23XI's Darlington result

23XI Racing, co-owned by Jordan and 54-time Cup Series winner Denny Hamlin, debuted in the 2021 Daytona 500, with Bubba Wallace behind the wheel.

Amidst their first regular season title, Jordan praised his team's efforts but said that he was not satisfied. However, at the same time, he emphasized "striving" for the championship. During the conversation with Bianchi, the 23XI Racing co-owner said:

"We just gotta keep striving, believe me I'm not satisfied by no means. We still got, he (Reddick) still has a chance to the championship at the end of the season and that's what we're gonna strive for. For Bubba, he's just got to keep getting better. He's gonna use these next races to try to get a win and do the best that he can. But we can't stay complacent, we gotta keep getting better," MJ said (0:53).

The organization is running its fourth NASCAR season with Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace. To date, they have collected seven race wins. Wallace has registered two wins and Reddick has come home with four. Kurt Busch also triumphed once for 23XI during his part-time run in 2022.

