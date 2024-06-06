UFC boss Dana White is eyeing a lucrative business opportunity in American motorsports with NASCAR. White recently revealed that he was working on a deal with the top bosses of the sport to create an all-electric stock car racing series.

White, the CEO and president of UFC, has a net worth of $500 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has various business ventures and is the co-owner of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, which owns Nitro Circus and Nitrocross, an electric rallycross racing series.

In a recent appearance on Flagrant Podcast, Dana White disclosed that he was working on a deal with NASCAR to create an electric racing series. The 54-year-old UFC president disclosed that he would meet the top brass of the sport after July 4th.

"So we own Nitro Circus and we own Travis Pastrana’s Nitrocross, which is electric car racing. After the Fourth of July, I do Fourth of July at my house in Maine. I’m flying to NASCAR and we’re doing a deal with NASCAR. We’re gonna be the electric series for NASCAR. We’re working on that deal right now," White said.

Dana White previously met with NASCAR executives before the championship weekend at Phoenix last season. He had not disclosed the agenda of the meeting, but recent developments suggest he has been working on the deal for several months.

White owns the Nitrocross racing series, created by Travis Pastrana. The series shifted from combustion engines to all-electric cars in 2022. The top class fields the FC1-X electrically powered vehicles and recently launched the SIERRA car, as a support series.

NASCAR has previously expressed interest in electric cars, with automakers shifting to electric vehicles. The interest might become reality as Dana White brings experience and learnings from the Nitrocross series to build an electric stock car racing series.

Formula E in discussions with NASCAR for South Florida venue

Meanwhile, Formula E, an open-wheeler all-electric single-seater series, is eyeing a return to South Florida. The series previously raced in Miami around Biscayne Bay in 2015.

Sports Business Journal reports that Formula E is currently in discussions to race at the F1 venue around the Hard Rock Stadium. They are also considering Homestead Miami Speedway, a track owned by NASCAR, as a potential venue.

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds is said to have close relations with NASCAR Vice President Ben Kennedy. It was previously reported that the two series were in discussions to host a race around Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Dodds suggested that the partnership between the two entities could benefit the stock car racing series, which is interested in exploring electric racing machinery.