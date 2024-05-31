“We’re extremely disappointed with how our season has gone”: Christopher Bell pushing for more despite racking up 2 wins in 2024

Christopher Bell has expressed mixed feelings about his performance in the ongoing NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2024 season so far has been a topsy-turvy season for Bell and his #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team.

Even with two wins under his belt in the first 14 races, Bell is not satisfied with the way his season has gone in the first half of the regular season. He feels that he and his #20 team are capable of winning more than two wins but he is far from where he wants to be.

Ahead of Sunday's Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Christopher Bell has expressed his disappointment, indicating that despite two wins, the #20 team's overall season has not met their expectations and capability.

“Honestly, this No. 20 team is at a really good spot because now we’re sitting halfway through the regular season with two wins, which is amazing, but we’ve been extremely disappointed with how our season has gone,” Bell said as quoted by motorsports.com.

“I think that just goes to show that the ceiling is there, and the capability of this team is there. We haven’t been performing like we want to, but if we put all of it together, we can certainly be a contender week-in and week-out and be a guy that wins a handful of races year-in and year-out,” he added.

Christopher Bell had already secured his playoff spot thanks to his season’s early win at Phoenix Raceway. Afterward, he saw a dip in form before breaking his slump with last Sunday’s rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The second win came at the right time, as it ended a challenging period for Bell and his team.

Christopher Bell reveals his “end goal” of becoming a more dominant driver

Joe Gibbs Racing driver wants to achieve a higher level of success in his career as he doesn't want to be limited to just one or two wins in a season. Bell is aiming to earn five to ten wins out of 36 races in the Cup schedule.

“That’s the end goal. I don’t want to be just a one- or two-win-a-year person. I want to be a five- to 10-win-a-year person,” Bell said.

Despite two wins, Christopher Bell scored four top-fives and seven top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.6 in the first 14 races so far. He currently sits 11th in the Cup Series points table with 387 points.

