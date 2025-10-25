“We’re f*cked”: Defending NASCAR champion Ty Majeski hits the wall during final restart at Martinsville

Ty Majeski recently had a tense radio exchange during the final restart at Martinsville Speedway. The defending NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion was caught in a rough moment when he was forced into the wall, damaging his truck just as the race was about to finish.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville was the final event of the Round of 8. Drivers were fighting for the last available places in the Championship 4. The incident was reported by journalist Matt Weaver on X. Weaver shared an update describing what happened on the track. His tweet read,

“Ty Majeski got forced in the wall. And at some point, the result of this was a crash with Sutton, Jones. ‘We’re fucked.’ Ty. ‘We’re okay. Going to be a GWC. We’re plus 1.’ ‘The right front is fucking killed. We’re plowing.’”

At the start, the race ran cleanly, with Layne Riggs taking an early lead. Ty Majeski stayed near the front, finishing second in both Stage 1 and Stage 2 behind Corey Heim. That kept Majeski in a strong position on points heading into the final stage.

Since cautions broke up the rhythm. During a restart with just a few laps left, Layne Riggs squeezed Ty Majeski into the wall. The impact caused heavy damage to the right front of Majeski’s No. 98 truck.

Even with the damage, Majeski managed to keep control and finish the race. The caution that followed pushed the event into overtime, and Majeski’s earlier stage results were enough to keep him above the cutline. He advanced to the Championship 4 along with Corey Heim, Kaden Honeycutt, and Tyler Ankrum.

Heim went on to win the race, his 11th of the season. Riggs finished third but missed advancing to the championship round by a narrow margin. At the conclusion of Round 4, Ty Majeski is now second in the playoff standings with 5,010 points.

“You have to take it one race at a time”: Ty Majeski’s mindset before the Round of 8

Before the Martinsville race, Ty Majeski talked about how difficult the Round of 8 would be. In an interview with Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Majeski called it a “wild card” round because of how different the three tracks: Charlotte, Talladega, and Martinsville, can be.

“I think the biggest thing—the mentality—you have to just take it one race at a time and understand your position in points after each race and understand how you have to attack the following race,” Majeski told Pockrass.

Majeski also said he didn’t want to reach Martinsville in a must-win situation because the short Virginia track can be unpredictable. Its narrow, flat corners often lead to crashes and tight racing.

“But if that happens,” he said, “I like our chances... we won’t be out of it until the checkered flag flies at Martinsville.”

Before entering the round, Ty Majeski was fourth in the playoff standings with 3,010 points. He had 21 starts, eight top-five and 14 top-10 finishes. The first race of the round, the Ecosave 250 at Charlotte, kicked off the three-race stretch on October 3.

