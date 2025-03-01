"We're going to pick up Cleetus McFarland": Greg Biffle fires up school bus after 4 years to pick friend from Dale Jr. office

  • home icon
By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Mar 01, 2025 20:09 GMT
In Picture: Greg Biffle and Cleetus McFarland. Credit: Imagn

Greg Biffle took to his official social media channel to share his recent course of action involving Cleetus McFarland. The former Cup Series driver fired up a four-year-old school bus to pick up McFarland from Dale Jr. Download headquarters and then went to go-karting at Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville.

McFarland, who goes by the name Lawrence Garrett Mitchell, is a popular YouTuber with over 4.1 million subscribers. Over the years, he has amassed around 1.7 billion views on the Google-owned platform. McFarland, who races under his original name Mitchell, made his debut in the ARCA Menards Series recently.

Now, after a few weeks of the Daytona race, Biffle decided to meet McFarland again and travel with him to the Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville. Prior to that, he fired up a four-year-old school bus to pick up McFarland from Dale Jr. Download headquarters.

Speaking about his course of action and his plan with McFarland, the former NASCAR driver said,

"Ah, she's not too bad. Oh, there's Amigo. Good morning. Are we getting it ready? Okay. I see a lot of seats in there. All the windows are iced up. Ah, it's cold as sh*t out here. We're going to pick up Cleetus (McFarland). Wish me luck," said Biffle in a video uplaoded on his YouTube channel (1:55-2:10)
Biffle is a renowned former NASCAR Cup Series driver with over 515 races to his name in over 16 years, where he picked up 19 wins, 92 top-fives, and 175 Top 10s. He also raced in the Xfinity Series with 244 races under his belt.

The 55-year-old picked up 20 wins, 93 top-fives, and 149 top-10s to his name. Nicknamed Mr. The Biff, he is currently a semi-retired professional stock car racing driver.

Cleetus McFarland had all the appraisal for Greg Biffle after the Daytona debut

Cleetus McFarland and Greg Biffle have been very close of late after the latter helped the former make his debut in stock car racing. Biffle acted as the mentor for the popular YouTuber ahead of his ARCA debut at the Ride the 'Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway, and for this, McFarland hailed Biffle for the help.

"I got to give a huge thank you to my boy Greg Biffle because we only met six months ago but you have gone out of your way to us you know you called a lot of people you didn't have to call to help make this happen so I really appreciate," McFarland said after the race.
Garrett Mitchell (30), driver Kyle Steckly (29) and driver Amber Balcaen (70) wreck during Ride the &lsquo;Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn
Garrett Mitchell (30), driver Kyle Steckly (29) and driver Amber Balcaen (70) wreck during Ride the ‘Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

However, the race did not go well for the popular YouTuber despite the hype. He was collected by Amber Balcaen who lost control of his car, and that was the end of McFarland's race.

