"We’re just not fast enough": Kyle Larson pinpoints performance setbacks as he outlines path to NASCAR playoffs

Kyle Larson opened up about stuggling to find pace after his dominant run began to taper off recently. Despite the setback, Larson claimed his team has gotten better in 'maximizing' race days and believes it would ultimately payoff during the post-season.

Ad

Larson currently tops the playoff standings owing to his three wins this season. He bounced back after a disastrous Indy-Charlotte double to win at Kansas Speedway, but has since lost his footing among the frontrunners.

The #5 Chevy driver hasn't led a single lap since Kansas and even logged a DNF at Mexico City. His recent bout at Echopark Speedway, however, saw him brave the wrecks and cautions to finish 17th, a respectable placing when almost 36 of the 40 car field were involved in accidents.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting upon the same, Larson spoke to The Podium Finish and said,

"I would say up until the last four weeks, our car speed was really good, and we were executing really well. And then, I feel like here the last handful [of] weeks, our speed [has] maybe not [been] as dominant as we’ve been, but I feel like we’re executing even better in maximizing our days, which is really important in this sport at this level.”

Ad

"I think having runs like that throughout the middle of the season or regular season, it really prepares you for the Playoffs,” he added.

Notably, Kyle Larson lost out to Tyler Reddick during Round 1 of the In-Season Challenge at Atlanta. He heads to Chicago ranked third in the driver's standings, 42 points shy of the championship leader and Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron.

Kyle Larson denies rumours of yet another Indy-Charlotte double

Kyle Larson shared that he has 'no desire' to attempt the Indy-Charlotte double in 2026. The HMS driver faced the brunt of two consecutive DNFs in the doubleheader this year, while his 2024 attempt saw him sit out the Coke 600 altogether, owing to bad weather keeping him from reaching the venue on time.

Ad

During the weekend at Echopark Speedway, Larson spoke to Frontstretch and addressed rumours of another 1,100-mile attempt.

"I don't have any desire to do the double again. It's just it didn't go well the last two years and crashing aside like you know this year, like we weren't gona be able to get it both in. It's just too tight," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson was leading the 2025 Coke 600 when he lost control and crashed into the wall. Getting caught in another wreck during Stage 2 effectively put an end to his efforts. The last NASCAR driver to successfully complete 1,100 mile on the same day was Two-time Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart. However, Larson hinted that a one-off attempt at the Indy 500 is still on the cards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.