“We're knocking on that door”: Brad Keselowski confident of challenging for NASCAR victories after Chris Buescher’s win at Richmond

NASCAR's visit to Richmond Raceway on Sunday witnessed Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher jump into the upcoming postseason playoffs. The #17 Ford Mustang driver clinched his first victory of the 2023 season after holding off Denny Hamlin during the latter stages of the Cook Out 400.

In an otherwise dominant performance by Buescher and his teammate at RFK, Brad Keselowski seemed to be pleased with the team's performance. Both Buescher and Keselowski lead 190 laps of the 400-mile-long event, with the former leading the way 88 times around the 1-mile-long track.

RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski elaborated on the team's improving performance in a post-race interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

"It's great to get a car locked into the playoffs. We want to get both cars into the playoffs but you gotta start with one and leading laps and being competitive today, that's a good sign."

He added:

"I think you might've heard me in the offseason saying we went from irrelevant to relevant. Now we're trying to push ourselves in the contender category and we're knocking on that door."

While Chris Buescher won the Cook Out 400, Keselowski managed to end his day on a high as well with a P6 finish.

"We're not here to points race": Chris Buescher speaks on how his victory in Richmond changes his outlook on the remaining regular season

The Prosper, Texas native elaborated on how his outlook for the rest of the 2023 Cup Series regular-season changed after his victory at Richmond Raceway. The #17 Ford Mustang driver elaborated on the same in an interview with Bob Pockrass and said:

"We're not here to points race, that was not our mindset with the #17 team and that we knew we're there to be winning races and ultimately that's what's going to put us in a playoff position."

Chris Buescher further elaborated on RFK Racing's upturn of pace in their racecars and said:

"We've been really fast this year from the get-go at a lot of different styles of racetracks so being able to get that win ahead of the playoffs to where it does put us in there is special."

Watch Chris Buescher ride this wave of momentum into next weekend as NASCAR heads to Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400.