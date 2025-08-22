“We’re by no means best friends”: When Chase Elliott opened up on his relationship with Alan Gustafson

Chase Elliott and Alan Gustafson have worked together for several years, but the NASCAR driver once admitted that their relationship is not built on friendship. In a teleconference before the 2019 season, Elliott was asked about his bond with the veteran crew chief.

His reply showed how he keeps friendships separate from work. When asked about their connection, Chase Elliott said,

“We’re by no means best friends. I think he would tell you the same thing.” (via NASCAR.com)

Elliott explained that the relationship works because both men allow each other to do their jobs without interference.

Elliott entered the 2019 season after his breakthrough year in 2018. He had gone winless in his first 98 Cup Series starts, which had weighed heavily on him. Alan Gustafson later admitted he didn’t realize just how much pressure his driver was under until Elliott finally scored his first win at Watkins Glen. From that point, Elliott went on to win two more races that season, ending the year with three wins.

Alan Gustafson, who had previously worked with Jeff Gordon before his retirement, always expressed confidence in Elliott’s talent. He said,

“I am 100 percent confident if we give Chase a car that he wants he will win the race with it”

Chase Elliott made it clear that success did not depend on being best friends with his crew chief. Instead, it was from trust, mutual respect, and a clear division of roles.

Chase Elliott reacts to Richmond crash and Kyle Busch’s apology

At Richmond Raceway, Chase Elliott’s night ended early after contact with Kyle Busch in the Cook Out 400. The crash not only ended his race but also cost him a chance at the regular-season championship.

On lap 198, Chase Briscoe spun off turn three, triggering a multi-car incident. Elliott tried to escape on the inside line, while Busch moved down from the top. Their cars made contact, sending Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet into the wall. His race was over on the spot, recorded as a DNF. Busch, however, managed to continue and finished 16th.

The crash had major consequences for Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott’s teammate William Byron clinched the regular-season title as a result, taking 15 playoff points that could prove critical in the postseason. Elliott, who had avoided DNFs throughout the season until then, saw his championship hopes take a setback.

After the race, Busch reached out to Elliott. Speaking to reporters, Elliott explained (via Steven Taranto on X),

“Kyle did reach out to me. He apologized for what happened. I don’t have any differing opinion on it. I was never mad at him. I knew it was a mistake right when I saw it. So, I don’t... it sucks and I hated it.”

While Elliott exited early, the race ended with Austin Dillon taking the win, his first since 2022. Alex Bowman won second place, with Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric completing the top five.

