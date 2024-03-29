"We're monster trucks compared to an F1 car": Joey Logano on NASCAR's track limits "can of worms", draws comparisons to F1

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is the most recent driver to speak his mind on what has been a never-ending topic ever since NASCAR visited the Circuit of the Americas in 2024. The first road course race of the season saw William Byron dominate the field, however, another talking point that came out of the weekend was track limits.

The governing body enforces track limits through the initial S-curves of the 3.4-mile-long track, with penalties being handed out throughout the weekend in all three nationwide series races. Drivers have been vocal about how to deter each other from crossing these limits intentionally or unintentionally on the track.

Joey Logano spoke about the same and drew parallels to F1 as he elaborated on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"To me, add some curbs to the outside of that are big enough where we'll not go to the other side of them. It's easy to say 'F1 doesn't do it'. Well, they can't even touch the curbs, their cars are so different than ours. We are monster trucks compared to an F1 car. Those guys park it if they have a loose wheel. We can put cars where they can't and that's what opens up the can of worms."

It remains to be seen if Joey Logano's words are the final nail in the coffin before NASCAR tries to address this issue once and for all.

What are Joey Logano's odds of winning the 2024 Toyota Owner's 400?

Heading into back-to-back races with the new short-track package, Joey Logano will be looking to clinch his first victory of the season this Sunday at Richmond Raceway. After failing to defend his title last year, Logano seems to be on the move to re-mount a title challenge.

The #22 Ford Mustang driver's odds going into this weekend's race stand at +2000 according to nola.com, surrounded by drivers such as Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain, both of whom are yet to log a victory this year.

It remains to be seen how well the #22 crew at Team Penske adapt to Richmond Raceway this weekend. The 2024 Toyota Owners 400 is bound to go live on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.