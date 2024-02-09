"We're so much smarter after we take off the helmet" - Denny Hamlin talks about NASCAR drivers’ competitive instinct

NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner Denny Hamlin finds himself in the fortunate position of looking at stock car racing as a sport from two different perspectives. Having amassed a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the highest echelon of the sport along with co-owning 23XI Racing with basketball legend Michael Jordan, Hamlin certainly can offer a view on NASCAR that few others can.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver recently spoke about how drivers are extremely competitive on the race track, even if that means battling over insignificant positions in an exhibition-style race. Elaborating on the racer's mindset on his popular podcast Actions Detrimental, Hamlin said:

"They're all just competitors and you hear them say after the race 'I don't understand why this person was knocking me out of the way for sixth place with three laps to go.'"

He further added:

"But in the moment you're like 'I want to get a top 5, it doesn't mean s**t.' We're just so much smarter after we take off the helmet in the sense of like, probably shouldn't have done that or whatever it might have been. We just are always battling for that one spot."

Expand Tweet

With the upcoming Daytona 500, Denny Hamlin's analysis of the racecar driver's perspective will be on show in full force, with drivers battling for a chance to win one of NASCAR's crown jewel events.

Will Denny Hamlin's Busch Light Clash victory help him during the 2024 Daytona 500?

Going into the Daytona 500 this season after kicking off the year with a victory at the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, Denny Hamlin would certainly be in good spirits.

Despite the Los Angeles event offering no points for the drivers towards their championship charge, kicking off the season on a high note can boost team and driver morale. This would especially come in handy for Hamlin as he looks for his elusive first championship victory in the sport.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the momentum for the Clash at the Coliseum carries over to the Daytona International Speedway later this month. Hamlin has already cemented his name as a Daytona 500 champion, swinging the odds in his favor.

The event goes live on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.