“We’re not playing nice with this motherf***er”: Alex Bowman’s spotter’s message moments before HMS driver spun Bubba Wallace surfaces

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman had a bit of a heated moment with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace during the Chicago Street Course race on Sunday, July 6. Following that, Bowman's spotter called out Wallace moments before he was spun.

During the closing laps of the 75-mile race, the 23XI Racing and HMS drivers were competing for seventh place. The duo collided multiple times before Bowman spun the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver on lap 70. This sent Wallace to the back of the pack, wrecking his chance for a top-10 finish.

Reflecting on Wallace colliding repetitively into Alex Bowman, his spotter lost his cool and issued a warning to the 23XI Racing driver. NASCAR analyst Steven Taranto shared Kevin Hamlin's message:

"Stay with it. We're not playing nice with this motherf***er."

Here's the clip with a POV from Bowman's car:

Alex Bowman won the event last year, but this year, he secured a spot among the top 10 drivers on the grid with a P9 finish. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace fell from running seventh to the back of the pack and wrapped up the 75-lap race in P28.

Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman make their feelings clear after Bowman spun Wallace out

Following the on-track heated moment between Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, the duo confronted each other after wrapping up the Grant 165.

Despite the on-track incident, the pair showcased good sportsmanship, and both were in good spirits after the confrontation. Reflecting on the same, Alex Bowman told NASCAR:

“I thought we had squashed our beef, but clearly we’ve not. I don’t know. I followed the 45 (Tyler Reddick) past him. He ran me into the inside wall in (Turn) 8. Still felt like I passed him clean, then he absolutely just demolished me into (Turn) 12. I gave it back a little bit into 1, and then he demolished me again into 2, ran me into the outside wall and then I’m just a pinball between him and the outside wall at that point."

Bubba Wallace also expressed his views, saying:

“I’m just proud of the effort. You know, late call on the 5 that got us spun. Hated that. Just when you think everything’s going OK, but we were able to jump ship and switch up plans, put us right back in the race. So man, I was passing cars, having fun, showing that we keep improving and keep building confidence. We’ll be fine. So hate to see it end that way. It was fun. Fun with the 48. No love lost, all good.”

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman has earned 480 points this season and ranks among the top 10 drivers, securing a P10 finish. Additionally, Bowman has secured 10 top-10 finishes, four top-five finishes, and two pole positions in 19 starts this season.

