“We're really peaking at the right time”: Ty Majeski buzzing after winning the Truck Series playoff opener at Indianapolis

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski took his first win of the season in the NASCAR Truck Series playoff opener at Indianapolis Raceway Park. The #98 Ford driver won the TSport 200 race in a dominant fashion on Friday (August 11).

Majeski's first win couldn't have come at a better time as he advances into the Round of 8 with his victory. The 28-year-old credited his team for the victory after missing out on one last timeout in Richmond.

"It was a good recovery from last week, we were in a similar position last week and no mistakes. We executed pitstops were great, and didn't speed on pit road," he said to NASCAR Sirius XM radio.

Speaking about the timing of his victory and the team's recent trajectory the #98 driver added:

"Teams hitting on all cylinders right now, we are really peaking on the right time. Obviously, we haven't won to this point this year but we always had the speed to do so. We just needed to do a better job at executing on all fronts."

"We finally put it all together tonight and of course no better time than to compete in the playoffs. Excited about it, excited about what the future holds and hope this is a beginning of a good playoff run."

TSport 200 winner Ty Majeski

Ty Majeski and ThorSport Racing had a consistent season but have failed to convert their good weekends into victories. He had three top-two finishes and finished inside the top five on four other occasions.

This weekend in Indianapolis, although Christian Eckes started on the pole, Majeski was the quickest driver in the race. He led 179 of the 200 laps and won by a 3-second margin to Eckes.

Majeski has begun his playoff season with a bang, as all of his three victories have come in clutch situations in the NASCAR playoffs.

Ty Majeski is not backing off as he aims for more stage and race wins

After winning at Indianapolis, Ty Majeski and ThorSport Racing will not back off as the driver is hungry for more wins. Majeski wants to earn more playoff points to create a buffer against his competitors.

"We can be more aggressive in the next two races. Nothing matters for us other than a stage win or a race win. So that's what we are focussed on for the next few races. Maybe be a little bit more aggressive whether it's on setup or strategy, to try and capture those wins." he said on SiriusXM radio.

"We wanna collect as many playoff points as we can to build up our buffer for round two."

Majeski heads to his home state Wisconsin for the next round, as the Milwaukee Mile makes a return to the Truck Series schedule. The third and final race of the first round is at Kansas Speedway.