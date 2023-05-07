What happened between Rajah Caruth and Ty Majeski in the NASCAR Truck series race at Kansas?

Rajah Caruth and Ty Majeski wrecked into each other in the Heart of America 200 NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. The two drivers were involved in an intense battle vying for third place when things went south for both of them.

In the early laps of the final stage, Caruth and Majeski had been trading moves for several laps to keep the third position. The battle intensified with 63 laps to go, as both of them were switching lanes fighting for the position.

Caruth in the #24 Chevy on the bottom lane, veered to the outside lane in an attempt to block the charging #98 Ford on the exit of Turn 4. His move failed as Majeski was already there, resulting in a contact that wrecked his truck, ending his race. The #24 GMS Racing driver was taken to the infield care center and later released, while Majeski nursed his truck to the finish.

Outside the care center, Rajah Caruth explained his move:

"I’m a guy that hates blocking, usually, But I felt like I picked the top because I knew he was going to fake me left to get to my right side, and I felt like I picked it the second time, and he just turned left there. So that stinks because I cut guys a break when they do that all the time, and the first chance he got, I kind of got into him."

When Majeski emerged from his damaged #98 truck, he went straight towards Rajah Caruth, who was sitting nearby the pit wall, almost anticipating his arrival. The #98 Thorsport Racing driver was there to ask him why he tried to block him twice.

Majeski later said to the media:

"Well, I thought he made a double move, He did a slide job on me off of [turn] 4, which is fine. He was plenty clear, and I was fine with crossing over going bottom, and I felt like he came off the wall and blocked me bottom."

He added:

"So, I went top, and I was there, or had a run to be there, and he said his spotter called him on the side. He was following his mirror and, obviously, we went wrecking."

Rajah Caruth had a differing opinion as he felt he didn't make a double move. He later revealing both the drivers had moved past the incident after "agreeing to disagree."

Ty Majeski not mad at young Rajah Caruth after Sunday's crash

Ty Majeski, the 28-year-old Truck Racing veteran, sympathizes with Rajah Caruth for battling hard on the track. He sees a younger self of himself in Caruth who would have done the same.

The Thorsport Racing driver said:

"I've been through some former opportunities where I was ultra-aggressive or maybe trying to take equipment that was good enough for 13th that day and trying to run seventh with it and wrecked a lot of stuff in my career."

He continued:

"And I just thought that was a little too aggressive blocking at that point in the race. I’m not mad at him."

Rajah Caruth respected the veteran's experience leaving Kansas with his head up and looking forward to the next race.

