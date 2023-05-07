Who won NASCAR Truck Series race in Kansas? Exploring the winner and more

The latest race of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this weekend saw GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger clinch his eighth victory in the natiowide series. The 38-year-old managed to take a trip to Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway after crossing the checkered flag in P1 during the Heart of America 200 on Saturday, marking his first win on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval racetrack.

The 134-lap-long race saw Enfinger stay out of trouble on seven seperate restarts, crossing the line a fair measure ahead of the nearest car in P2. Corey Heim came in the runner's up spot trailing Enfinger by over 4 seconds when the duo crossed the start-finish line to end the race.

Leading the most laps during the race at 65, the Fairhope, Alabama native elaborated on how key adjustments to the setup of his #23 Chevrolet Silverado during the race made the difference out on the track. He elaborated on the same in a post-race interview and said:

“It was a huge night for us, from the drop of the green flag, we had a really really good Chevy Silverado. Just started out really tight. Once Jeff (Hensley, Crew Chief) made one adjustment on it, I felt like from that point forward, we were potentially the best truck out there.”

With over 15 lead changes and seven drivers challenging at the front of the field, the 200-mile-long event managed to keep fans on the edge of their seats throughout. Driving in his seventh full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, it remains to be seen how Grant Enfinger progesses from being the ARCA Menards Series champion in 2015 to one of the potential frontruners in the nationwide series.

Series debutant Toni Breidinger clinches top-15 in her first NASCAR Truck Series appearance

Making her debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, model turned racecar driver Toni Breidinger's first attempt at racing in the Truck Series saw her finish in P15. The Heart of America 200 saw the Arab-American take to the track in the #1 Victoria's Secret Toyota Tundra TRD, becoming the second ever female driver in the series after Hailie Deegan.

Eyeing a full-time season in the sport, Breidinger aspires to one day be in the Cup Series, looking upto former female pioneers such as Danica Patrick in NASCAR and Indycar.

The NASCAR Cup Series goes live on Sunday this weekend from Kansas Speedway for the AdventHealth 400.

