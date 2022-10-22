"We’re still very much alive in this deal" - Chase Elliott sets strategy ahead of NASCAR race this weekend

Chase Elliott's performance during the 2022 season of the NASCAR Cup Series has firmly cemented the Hendrick Motorsports driver as one of the favorites to win the championship this year. In a season that has witnessed the introduction of the new Next Gen NASCAR, along with a variety of different winners this year, the Dawsonville, Georgia native holds on strong at the top of that list, with the most wins to his name.

Having clinched the regular season championship earlier in the year, Elliott looked set to challenge for his second title after 2020 with a comfortable cushion going into the Round of 8. The 26-year-old's momentum, however, has seemed to tail off as the season draws ever closer to the championship showdown in Phoenix next month.

The first Round of 8 race at Charlotte Roval saw Chase Elliott spin after receiving a tap from Tyler Reddick, before going on to struggle at last weekend's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The subsequent P20 and P21 finishes have taken a significant chunk out of the points lead Elliott had during the start of the playoffs. Looking forward to seeing how he can regain momentum as the sport heads to Miami-Homestead Speedway this Sunday, the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has seemingly shifted his ultimate goal for the Dixie Vodka 400.

Chase Elliott elaborated on how plans to race for stage points rather than outright victories in Florida and said:

“Great opportunity here for us right now and we’re still very much alive in this deal. We just need to go down there (Miami-Homestead) and just try to have a solid weekend. Do we have to go win the race? No, I don’t think you have to go win the race, but I think you put yourself in position, getting some solid stage points, being up front, and being in the mix. Those are things that are going to hedge your bet of being happy after Martinsville.”

Utilizing a strategy that has been adopted by many drivers this season, Elliott seems determined to make his way into the Championship 4 on points, especially after last weekend saw Joey Logano seal his spot in the next round.

Chase Elliott's odds going into NASCAR 2022: Dixie Vodka 400

The opening betting odds for Dixie Vodka 400 at Miami-Homestead Speedway do not portray Chase Elliott in an especially good position to win, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver sits in sixth place on the list with +1000 odds of winning.

Given that a victory is not the ultimate goal for Sunday, however, the 26-year-old can manage to have a great day based on stage points alone. The race goes live this Sunday at 2:30 pm ET.

