NASCAR 2022: What is the weather forecast for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400. The venue will host the 34th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the eighth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The 1.5-mile-long oval track will host Dixie Vodka 400 this weekend for the 24th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday for the second race of Round of 8 and will compete over 267 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Dixie Vodka 400 practice: High 82°F, Low 66°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 10% chance of rain.

Dixie Vodka 400 qualifying: High 82°F, Low 66°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Dixie Vodka 400 main race: High 85°F, Low 69°F, Sunny, and a 30% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Homestead

ET



Fri

4-Truck p&q

6:05-USA-Xfin p&q



Sat

10:05-NBC Sports app/stream-Cup p&q

12-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

1:12-FS1-Truck race 30-30-74

4-USA-Prerace

4:48-USA-Xfin race 45-45-110



Sun

12-FS1-RaceDay

1:30-NBC-Prerace

2:43-NBC-Cup race 80-85-102



Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2022 iteration of Dixie Vodka 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - John Hunter Nemechek (i) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Noah Gragson (i) #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

