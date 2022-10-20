Create

NASCAR 2022: What is the weather forecast for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 20, 2022 08:00 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400. The venue will host the 34th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the eighth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The 1.5-mile-long oval track will host Dixie Vodka 400 this weekend for the 24th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday for the second race of Round of 8 and will compete over 267 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Dixie Vodka 400 practice: High 82°F, Low 66°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 10% chance of rain.

Dixie Vodka 400 qualifying: High 82°F, Low 66°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Dixie Vodka 400 main race: High 85°F, Low 69°F, Sunny, and a 30% chance of rain.

HomesteadETFri4-Truck p&q6:05-USA-Xfin p&qSat10:05-NBC Sports app/stream-Cup p&q12-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay1:12-FS1-Truck race 30-30-744-USA-Prerace4:48-USA-Xfin race 45-45-110Sun12-FS1-RaceDay1:30-NBC-Prerace2:43-NBC-Cup race 80-85-102NWS:low-80s, 20-30% rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2022 iteration of Dixie Vodka 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - John Hunter Nemechek (i)
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Noah Gragson (i)
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C
