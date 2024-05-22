Kyle Busch recently shared his side of the story following the fight with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after the All-Star race. As NASCAR announced a $75,000 fine and suspensions to Stenhouse's crew, Busch called out the contradictory behavior from the governing body when it comes to fights.

During a conversation between the Richard Childress Racing driver and Charlie Marlow on Kenny Wallace's YouTube channel, Marlow mentioned how NASCAR promotes the fights that take place between two drivers. However, as was the case with the Noah Gragson-Ross Chastain fight from last season, Marlow highlighted the pattern of NASCAR allowing the first strike but then not giving the second guy a chance to retaliate, something he deemed unfair.

Marlow referenced what happens in hockey where the fights are allowed to go on until they end and then broken up, and Kyle Busch agreed with this as he shared his take on the subject.

"You either gotta not let it happen at all or you gotta let it go for at least the guy not throwing the first punch to have a way of being able to get back into it. And then obviously too the advertising and the promotional side, I still don't know if there's any post on NASCAR social that hasn't had the deal with the fight since Sunday night. So they're promoting it, but yet they don't want us doing it or they penalize you for doing it," Busch said. [6:52]

Having said that, Busch claimed he too is "guilty of it" as he recalled the 2017 incident with Joey Logano. The #8 driver admitted that he "literally just threw" after being displeased with Logano wrecking him for third place on the final lap of the race.

However, Kyle Busch claimed the rules and boundaries need to be clearer.

"We all wanna have clearer rules, but obviously, we're not WWE. If we're not going to set up clear and concise areas for us to fight in, then I don't know if we need to be fighting," he added. [7:45]

Kyle Busch was unaware of Ricky Stenhouse's intentions after the race

During the same conversation with Charlie Marlow, Kyle Busch admitted that he had "no idea" about Stenhouse's comments or him teasing "something afterwards" to media while the #8 driver was still racing.

Busch claimed nobody told him anything about it, because of which he entered the ambush blind. The 2x Cup champion mentioned that he tried to hold his own after Stenhouse landed the first punch as he tried to fight "five different guys" and came out of it without any black eyes.

With that said, Busch added that he's looking forward to seeing how it progresses over the next few weeks, even though Stenhouse Jr. has already been fined and claimed he wouldn't try to wreck Busch at Charlotte.