Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski delivered a rare clean last-lap fight to Atlanta and NASCAR. Logano led early and eventually overtook Keselowski on the penultimate lap to win NASCAR's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (March 19), ending Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports' early season dominance.

Brad Keselowski led the field in the final laps of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. In the 260-lap race, the driver/owner of the King's Hawaiian Ford Mustang led 47 laps, including 28 of the last 29.

Keselowski fought off a pack of rushing Penske Fords for the last 25 laps, but lost the lead as the field entered turn three with just under half a mile remaining in the 400-mile race. Keselowski and the No. 6 team finished second, RFK's highest result on the 1.5-mile track since 2010. Keselowski after the race:

“A great run all-in-all for our RFK King’s Hawaiian Ford Mustang, we were right there. I’m glad a Ford won and it was a heck of a battle. I’m proud of my team and the effort, just not much we could do there at the end."

Brad Keselowski started the day fourth after a solid qualifying performance on Saturday (March 18). He finished third in stage one and surged up to second when the field turned green for stage two. The No. 6 King's Hawaiian Ford finished sixth in the second stage after a green flag pit cycle.

On lap 209, Brad Keselowski grabbed the lead for the first time and led most of the race's remaining 50 laps. Coming into the final lap, he seemed to be on his way to victory, but was unable to fight off the surge from the No. 22 and his teammates.

Keselowski, who has now led in all five races this season, has risen to fifth in the Cup points standings, one point behind fourth and 17 points behind first.

Brad Keselowski was fighting a 'heck of a battle' with Logano

Despite leading most laps, Brad Keselowski took the lead for the first time on Lap 209 when a multi-car collision occurred at the lead of the race. From the restart on Lap 217 through the finish on Lap 260, the race became a duel between the former Team Penske teammates, with Keselowski on the outside and Logano on the inside for much of the time.

Keselowski said:

“A great run all-in-all for our (team). We were right there. I’m glad a Ford won. It was a heck of a battle."

Joey Logano moved outside Brad Keselowski on the penultimate lap, and courtesy of a massive push from Christopher Bell, he was able to clear him for the lead. Logano held on to win, while Keselowski finished second in a photo finish with Bell.

