“We were right there”: Ryan Blaney reflects on the No. 12 team’s ‘effort and dedication’ after a strong Iowa finish

Ryan Blaney remains consistent, with his third top-five finish in a row, at the Iowa Corn 350. As the 2025 Playoffs edge closer, the No. 12 driver continued his upward momentum and thanked his team on social media after the race.All three of Team Penske's cars finished inside the top 15 at Iowa, showing overall strength. While Blaney led the charge with a P4 result, his teammates, Austin Cindric and Joey Logano, also delivered competitive outings, with P12 and P9, respectively. Post race, Blaney took on X and wrote:&quot;Couldn't be prouder of the entire 12 team, bringing home a Top 5 finish. Today was a true reflection of the effort and dedication this group puts in every single week. All you can ask for is a chance to win at the end - and we're right there.&quot;After starting sixth, Ryan Blaney immediately showed pace in the No. 12 Ford. He ran top five throughout the race, finishing Stage 1 in P4 and Stage 2 in P2. He briefly led the race for 29 laps when 100 laps were remaining, as several leaders pitted.A caution on Lap 245, saw his crew chief, Jonathan Hassler, bring him in for four tires and fuel to ensure he could go the distance. The move cost Blaney track position, dropping him to 24th, but enabled his comeback during the final stretch.He methodically worked his way back into the top ten, then into the top five, ultimately finishing P4. Post-race, he spoke to NBC about the final stint:&quot;I'd have loved to have 20 (more laps). I just restarted a little bit further back than those guys and took me longer to just get in a decent spot. And honestly it kind of surprised me how hard those guys tanked at the end, and my car kind of kept trucking along.&quot;Already qualified for the playoffs with a win earlier in the year, Blaney is seventh in the standings with 665 points. With three top-tens in a row, including a P7 at Indy and a P8 at Dover, the No. 12 group is quietly trending upward at the right time.Ryan Blaney leads Team Penske at Iowa Motor SpeedwayTeam Penske's (L-R) Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney after the 2023 Ambetter Health 400. Source: GettyWhile Ryan Blaney led the Team Penske charge, his teammates found ways to turn tricky races into solid results, particularly in chaotic final restarts.Austin Cindric started fourth and looked like a genuine contender through much of the day. He finished both stages in the top five and even led late in the race. A pit stop under a late caution on Lap 263 dropped him to 28th with 90 laps to go. But he rallied to finish 12th.Joey Logano had an ordinary day. After starting 14th and struggling with handling through the early phases - finishing 18th and 21st in the first two stages - his No. 22 crew took a gamble. They pitted early in the final stage, allowing Logano to have more fuel late in the race. He was able to climb steadily due to the multiple cautions, finishing ninth and gaining useful momentum.Ryan Blaney summed up the collective effort post-race, adding (via NBC):&quot;It was a fun race overall. Really proud of our group for sticking it out. Yeah, really good showing and just trying to keep going. It's been a good last few weeks for us. So I think the speed is there. Just got to keep putting these races together.&quot;Ultimately, it was Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron who took the win to secure his second victory of the season. Brad Keselowski and Chase Briscoe completed the podium.Ryan Blaney (12) and Austin Cindric during the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350. Source: GettyThe series now heads to Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen on August 10 - a 90-lap road course challenge that has historically been tough on Blaney. Despite his road course strength, Ryan Blaney's never won at The Glen. But given the current form and confidence inside the Penske camp, the opportunity is well within reach.