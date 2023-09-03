“We search for kind of the same things in terms of balance of the car”: William Byron on working with Kyle Larson and team

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has been a testament to the power of collaboration, particularly the remarkable partnership between William Byron and Kyle Larson. In the high-octane world of NASCAR, teamwork is often overshadowed by the individual prowess of drivers.

These two drivers, representing Hendrick Motorsports, have not only elevated their team's performance but have also set a shining example of camaraderie and shared goals on their journey to the NASCAR Cup Series driver championship.

With a storied history of excellence, Hendrick Motorsports has consistently delivered top-tier performances. However, 2023 has been nothing short of historic for the team, thanks in large part to the outstanding teamwork between William Byron and Kyle Larson.

Together, they've been a formidable force on the track, making their presence felt in every race. One of the defining features of their collaboration is the mutual respect and admiration they hold for each other.

In a sport where competition can be intense, Byron and Larson have demonstrated that rivalries can coexist with camaraderie. Their mutual respect is not just for show but is the foundation upon which their success is built.

On his partnership with Larson, William Byron said (via Hendrickmotorsports.com):

"The two of our teams work well together. You’ll see a lot of times he and I being close together on pace because we drive similarly. We search for kind of the same things in terms of balance of the car.

" I think that helps our team’s progress. Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) knows that he can look at their stuff and give me something similar and it usually works."

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has seen Byron and Larson consistently competing at the front of the pack. Whether it's the high-speed tracks of Daytona and Talladega or the challenging road courses like Sonoma and Watkins Glen, these two have shown their adaptability and versatility.

Their ability to work together seamlessly during races, sharing drafting duties and strategizing, has been nothing short of remarkable.

Byron further added:

"We have to work our way through the rounds and do the best job we can at all the opening tracks."

Beyond the track: Byron and Larson's friendship fuels championship aspirations

But it's not just the on-track performances that define their partnership, off the track, William Byron and Kyle Larson have fostered a friendship that goes beyond the confines of their profession.

This camaraderie has strengthened their collaboration, as they genuinely enjoy working together and share a common goal of clinching the NASCAR Cup Series driver championship.

As the NASCAR Cup Series championship draws closer to its conclusion in 2023, William Byron and Kyle Larson find themselves in the thick of the title race.

Their teamwork, talent, and unwavering commitment have put them in a prime position to secure the coveted championship. Their journey serves as a reminder that success in NASCAR is not just about individual skills but about harnessing the power of collaboration and teamwork.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will be remembered as the year when William Byron and Kyle Larson showcased the true essence of teamwork in motorsport.

The partnership, built on trust, respect, and friendship, has yielded remarkable results and brought excitement to fans worldwide.