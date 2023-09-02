Who is NASCAR veteran Josh Harris? Exploring all about Darlington Raceway’s newest president 

Josh Harris, with aspirations of becoming a NASCAR track president, saw his dreams come to fruition on Saturday when he was officially announced as the new president of Darlington Raceway, an iconic venue in the sport.

This appointment makes him the 10th president in the history of the track. At 41 years old, he is taking over from Kerry Tharp, who is set to retire by year-end after serving as the track's president since 2016. Tharp's final race as president will be this Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500.

Harris has been involved with Darlington Raceway since January, initially serving as the vice president of business operations.

However his connection to motorsports spans over a decade, with his passion for the sport ignited during his childhood in Mississippi, attending races at Talladega.

He gained valuable experience at Talladega and Daytona superspeedways, progressing through roles such as Southeast Region vice president of ticketing and guest services, and eventually Southeast Region vice president of client and event experience.

While working at Daytona alongside former Darlington president Chip Wile, Josh Harris developed the aspiration to someday ascend to the role of president, which has now become a reality.

According to Wbtw, Chip Wile said:

"There’s nobody more ready and capable to lead Darlington Raceway than Josh Harris"

"Josh has a wealth of experience, a steady hand and deep relationship­s that will continue growing this historic venue’s leadership and legacy within the region and our sport. Darlington holds a very special place in my heart, and I am excited about how Josh is going to continue to push it forward.”

Josh Harris: From Racing Fan to Track President - A Remarkable Journey:

Josh Harris's journey into the world of NASCAR began in 1993 when, on his 11th birthday, he was gifted tickets to a Winston Cup race at Talladega. Following his undergraduate studies at Mississippi State and his graduate degree from Miami.

Josh Harris entered the professional arena as the director of ticketing at Talladega in 2012. Subsequently, he transitioned to a role at Daytona International Speedway, where he was responsible for overseeing ticketing and guest services.

When the opportunity for career advancement arose due to Kerry Tharp's impending retirement, Harris eagerly seized the chance, recognizing it as a valuable stepping stone toward eventually leading a venue.

Little did he anticipate that Tharp would announce his retirement so shortly after he had joined the organization.

The Sport Clips Haircuts Help a Hero 200, featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is the first race of The Crown Royal Presents Labor Day Race Weekend at 3:30 p.m. today at Darlington Raceway.

Tomorrow, before the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs commence with the 74th edition of the Cook Out Southern 500, there will be an exciting pre-race concert by the country music sensation Michael Ray.

The highly anticipated green flag will be waved shortly after 6 p.m., marking the beginning of one of the sport's most esteemed events.