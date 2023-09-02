NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Xfinity schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 02, 2023 19:23 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 2, for another action-packed racing weekend.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, respectively. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, September 3.

The Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying race before concluding their day with the main event on Saturday.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicted mostly sunny skies with mostly a high temperature of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Garage open

7:30 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

9 am ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:35 am ET – 11:05 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:05 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:20 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice (147 laps and 200.8 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Darlington will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

Group A:

  1. JJ Yeley - 37.350
  2. Ryan Newman - 33.400
  3. Harrison Burton - 30.050
  4. Ty Gibbs - 29.750
  5. BJ McLeod - 28.450
  6. Ryan Preece - 26.050
  7. Ty Dillon - 22.050
  8. Erik Jones - 19.700
  9. Corey LaJoie - 16.800
  10. Aric Almirola - 13.000
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.050
  12. Kyle Larson - 19.200
  13. Kevin Harvick - 14.850
  14. Ross Chastain - 13.400
  15. Michael McDowell - 12.100
  16. Christopher Bell - 11.200
  17. William Byron - 8.100
  18. Brad Keselowski - 4.450

Group B:

  1. Carson Hocevar - 33.450
  2. Chase Briscoe - 31.550
  3. Austin Dillon - 29.950
  4. Austin Cindric - 29.350
  5. Todd Gilliland - 26.650
  6. AJ Allmendinger - 23.500
  7. Justin Haley - 20.400
  8. Daniel Suarez - 18.600
  9. Alex Bowman - 13.200
  10. Ryan Blaney - 27.150
  11. Tyler Reddick - 20.500
  12. Denny Hamlin - 18.850
  13. Martin Truex Jr - 14.050
  14. Bubba Wallace - 12.550
  15. Chase Elliott - 11.650
  16. Joey Logano - 10.550
  17. Kyle Busch - 5.700
  18. Chris Buescher - 4.150

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Darlington Raceway from September 2 to September 3 on USA Network and MRN.

