NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Xfinity schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 2, for another action-packed racing weekend.
A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, respectively. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, September 3.
The Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying race before concluding their day with the main event on Saturday.
Saturday’s weather forecast predicted mostly sunny skies with mostly a high temperature of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Darlington Raceway:
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Garage open
7:30 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series
9 am ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:35 am ET – 11:05 am ET: Xfinity Series practice
11:05 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
12:35 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice
1:20 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice (147 laps and 200.8 miles)
The Saturday track activities at Darlington will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.
Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:
Group A:
- JJ Yeley - 37.350
- Ryan Newman - 33.400
- Harrison Burton - 30.050
- Ty Gibbs - 29.750
- BJ McLeod - 28.450
- Ryan Preece - 26.050
- Ty Dillon - 22.050
- Erik Jones - 19.700
- Corey LaJoie - 16.800
- Aric Almirola - 13.000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.050
- Kyle Larson - 19.200
- Kevin Harvick - 14.850
- Ross Chastain - 13.400
- Michael McDowell - 12.100
- Christopher Bell - 11.200
- William Byron - 8.100
- Brad Keselowski - 4.450
Group B:
- Carson Hocevar - 33.450
- Chase Briscoe - 31.550
- Austin Dillon - 29.950
- Austin Cindric - 29.350
- Todd Gilliland - 26.650
- AJ Allmendinger - 23.500
- Justin Haley - 20.400
- Daniel Suarez - 18.600
- Alex Bowman - 13.200
- Ryan Blaney - 27.150
- Tyler Reddick - 20.500
- Denny Hamlin - 18.850
- Martin Truex Jr - 14.050
- Bubba Wallace - 12.550
- Chase Elliott - 11.650
- Joey Logano - 10.550
- Kyle Busch - 5.700
- Chris Buescher - 4.150
Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Darlington Raceway from September 2 to September 3 on USA Network and MRN.