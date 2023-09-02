NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what Cup and Xfinity schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to take place at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 2, for another action-packed racing weekend.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, respectively. It will be followed by the main event on Sunday, September 3.

The Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying race before concluding their day with the main event on Saturday.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicted mostly sunny skies with mostly a high temperature of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Garage open

7:30 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

9 am ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:35 am ET – 11:05 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:05 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET – 1:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:20 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice (147 laps and 200.8 miles)

The Saturday track activities at Darlington will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

Group A:

JJ Yeley - 37.350 Ryan Newman - 33.400 Harrison Burton - 30.050 Ty Gibbs - 29.750 BJ McLeod - 28.450 Ryan Preece - 26.050 Ty Dillon - 22.050 Erik Jones - 19.700 Corey LaJoie - 16.800 Aric Almirola - 13.000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.050 Kyle Larson - 19.200 Kevin Harvick - 14.850 Ross Chastain - 13.400 Michael McDowell - 12.100 Christopher Bell - 11.200 William Byron - 8.100 Brad Keselowski - 4.450

Group B:

Carson Hocevar - 33.450 Chase Briscoe - 31.550 Austin Dillon - 29.950 Austin Cindric - 29.350 Todd Gilliland - 26.650 AJ Allmendinger - 23.500 Justin Haley - 20.400 Daniel Suarez - 18.600 Alex Bowman - 13.200 Ryan Blaney - 27.150 Tyler Reddick - 20.500 Denny Hamlin - 18.850 Martin Truex Jr - 14.050 Bubba Wallace - 12.550 Chase Elliott - 11.650 Joey Logano - 10.550 Kyle Busch - 5.700 Chris Buescher - 4.150

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Darlington Raceway from September 2 to September 3 on USA Network and MRN.