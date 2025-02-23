“We were slow, we were not good”: William Sawalich shares brutally honest review of their Truck before crashing out of the Atlanta race 

Serving double duty on February 22 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, William Sawalich got involved in a multi-car incident in the 78th lap on his first assignment. Regardless, his performance, even before the crash, wasn't all that impressive.

After the race, Peter Stratta, NASCAR insider for ABC45 News got the opportunity to ask him about the crash, his performance, and his impressions of the race. The 18-year-old from Eden Prairie told him that he wasn't as fast as he would have liked and that he and his team have a lot to figure out before the next race.

Having started P22 in his #1 Chevrolet Silverado for TRICON Garage, William Sawalich was circling the 15th place with 62 laps to go when he got hit by Tyler Ankrum's #18.

"We were slow, we were not good... But yeah, we've got a few things to figure out for the #1 truck but, yeah, I guess we'll figure it out in Vegas", William Sawalich said to Peter Stratta for ABC45 News (min 0:43 onward)

The incident was generated by #71 Rajah Caruth, who lost control of his Next Gen car, and hit the outer wall creating several crashes across the track. Sawalich, in an effort to avoid getting hit, was cruising the apron when he was impacted from behind by Ankrum's #18.

During that same interview, William Sawalich also acknowledged the hit wasn't his fault, as Ankrum was the one who put him out of the race, and said that things like these happen in motorsports and there's no point wallowing over them.

"I definitely wasn't past it yet (the chaos from Caruth's crash) but I think the 18 just took me... it is what it is. We weren't having the greatest day out there but we were making the most of it and that's all that matters, and just learning for the next race", Sawalich said in that same interview (min 0:05 onward)

A bright future awaits William Sawalich in Xfinity Series

Back-to-back ARCA Menards Series East champ, William Sawalich expects to create big waves in his rookie season at Xfinity. Having seen only 18 winters, Sawalich is the youngest contestant for this year's ROTY award in the category, alongside Carson Zilisch.

As an ARCA Menards driver, he won 9 out of his 14 series starts and only had one finish in worst position than 3rd. And although talking about a championship might be overreaching, multiple wins, beating his teammates, and/or taking the ROTY are very realistic feats. A bright future awaits for William, it will sure be interesting to see if he lives up to it. How many P1 finishes do you think that young star will have come November?

