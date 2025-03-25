“We did something crazy”: Millionaire Greg Biffle and wife Cristina buy ‘160 acres of Salt Flats sight unseen’ in Utah

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle and his wife, Cristina, shared the newest purchase they've made on their social media accounts on March 25. The couple has apparently taken possession of a 160-acre stretch of land in the Bonneville Salt Flats that are located in Utah.

Through a short video, they gave their followers a look at the journey they made to go take a look at their newly-procured property, which Cristina revealed that they hadn't seen in-person before purchasing.

The video, shared to Instagram, was accompanied by a caption that tells the story of how the $30-million-worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) driver's wife bought the piece of land while she was browsing for real estate online.

"So…we did something crazy! 🥳 We bought 160 acres of the Bonneville Salt Flats sight unseen—and it’s absolutely unreal! I found the property while searching for some land online and knew I couldn’t let this property slip by. One of the most unique landscapes on Earth, and now I own a piece of it! 🥳," Cristina wrote.

The video ends with the driver's wife offering her help to others who may be interested in acquiring unique properties such as this in the USA.

The piece of land joins a list of distinctive purchases that the Biffle family has made, with the former Roush Fenway Racing driver sharing things he's bought on his YouTube channel, Greg Biffle - NASCAR Driver, that include the likes of a school bus, a 1974 F100 with an attached camper van, a F350 four-door Ford Bronco, a giant rooster statue, and a hollow metal fish figurine.

In the world of NASCAR, Greg Biffle's most recent time competing in the Cup Series was in 2022, when he got in the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for NY Racing Team for five races of the season.

Greg Biffle announces return to racing with entry into the Freedom 500

Last week, the 2002 Xfinity Series champion took to his social media to share the news that he would be taking part in the Freedom 500 event that will happen in the beginning of April. The race, which takes place at the Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida, involves drivers competing in nitrous-equipped Ford Crown Victorias around a 3/8 asphalt oval for a 100 laps.

Greg Biffle shared the announcement of his entry into the event, where he will be driving the #16 car, through a post on his instagram account that was accompanied with a caption that teased that the driver had some tricks that were yet to be revealed.

"Can’t wait for this !! I have something special up my sleeves - just wait and see!"

The Freedom 500 will take place on April 4th and will be streamed on the FRDM+ platform.

