“We had a top-8 car”: Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reacts after getting sandwiched out of the race

JTG Daugherty Racing driver and winner of the 2023 Daytona 500, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s run of decent finishes in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season came to an end last weekend at World Wide Techology Raceway. The Enjoy Illinois 300 saw the #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver crash out of the race due to no fault of his own when Austin Cindric and Austin Dillon decided to get rowdy next to the 35-year-old on the track.

Running in the top-10 after consistent quick yellow flag periods late into the 300-mile-long event, Stenhouse Jr. was looking for another top-10 finish at WWT Raceway when Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon ran into the side of his car, pinning them both to the outside wall. Dillon was seen out of control as the #2 Ford Mustang of Cindric tried to squeeze between the two Chevy cars ahead of him. Utimately the gap proved to be a little too small for the Discount Tire Ford.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. elaborated on what happened after he retired from the race and spoke to track-side media. He said:

"Our NOS Energy Drink car was really good all day. Kept our track position just like we wanted to and got stage points and felt like we had a top-8 or so car which was a big difference from last year. We had a really good streak going of really good runs and it looked like the #2 (Cindric) just, for some reason right-reared the #3 (Dillon), took both of us Chevy guys out."

Despite retiring from the Enjoy Illinois 300 last Sunday, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is eligible for the 2023 playoffs as he won the season opening Daytona 500 this year.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hints at payback for Austin Cindric at Sonoma Raceway

After being taken out for no fault of his own, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. threw hints about a possible payback for Team Penske driver Austin Cindric at Sonoma Raceway next weekend. Having being caught up in what was a personal fight between Austin Dillon and Cindric, the 35-year-old JTG Daugherty Racing driver elaborated on the same in a post-race interview and said:

"We'll just have to start a new streak next week. Go to Sonoma, I feel like my guys will bring me a good car. Austin Cindric probably won't win that race, I think Austin (Dillon) and I will probably make sure of that."

NASCAR Cup Series goes live from Sonoma Raceway next weekend for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

