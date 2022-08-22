"We try to make sure we are putting in the work beforehand" - Austin Dillon on his preparation for NASCAR Watkins Glen race

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon is among the drivers who will be hitting Watkins Glen International this weekend for the 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 21, 2022. After the Richmond Raceway last weekend, Dillon is focused and preparing hard for the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, Dillon spoke about his preparations for the Watkins Glen International-like racetrack. He stated that he has been working hard on road course skills for the last few years as the 2.45-mile track is really fast and aggressive.

Dillon said:

“A lot of time in the simulator, going over notes and watching old races. We try to make sure we are putting in the work beforehand. We’ve been working really hard on our road course program the last few years. Watkins Glen is a really fast, aggressive track. You can gain a lot by getting after it on the braking zones and it’s just a high-speed place with all of the grip in the pavement.”

Austin Dillon will return to the track this weekend, where he has not been able to secure any top-10. He has made seven appearances in the Cup Series at Watkins Glen International, securing a career-best 15th place finish in 2021.

“The road courses have turned into wildcard races”- Austin Dillon

Austin Dillon’s road course skills are a work in progress and he had topsy-turvy performances in the first four road courses of the season. Speaking about road course races, the 32-year-old admitted that they have been turned into wildcard races. Dillon is optimistic ahead of Watkins Glen's race with his preparation, which he did during the off-season.

Dillon said:

“Yeah, for sure. The road courses have turned into wildcard races. Taking care of your stuff, trying to make it to the end of these things becomes a demo-derby out there. This is going to be one of those ones that if you stay on track, you’re going to have a pretty good run. I have a lot of optimism going into Watkins Glen this year, though, because our road course program has been solid and we’ve put a lot of work in during the off-season.”

Meanwhile, Austin Dillon finished P17 at the Go Bowling at the Glen on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in a race delayed by an hour and a half due to inclement weather.

