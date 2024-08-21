"We’ve had our differences but could sit down" - Chase Elliott on the driver he’d least like to be stuck with on an elevator

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott shared the last person he'd want to be stuck with on an elevator, naming his old Joe Gibbs Racing nemesis, Denny Hamlin.

In a recent interview with The Athletic reporter Jeff Gluck, the #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver opened up about his life off the track. NASCAR's most popular driver was eventually asked to name the driver he would least like to be stuck with on an elevator.

Although the answer to the question was obvious, given his rivalry with Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott initially provided a philosophical reply. He suggested that two enemies could resolve their differences when trapped together, saying:

Trending

"This is really tough. It is a difficult question because I could see the outcome of a situation like that being solid. Like you could take two people who totally hate each other and you stick them in an elevator and you’re stuck for three or four hours? You’re going to figure something out. You have no choice."

Elliott ultimately said that he wouldn't want to be stuck with Hamlin, but emphasized that he doesn't "super dislike" anyone on the grid. Despite their rivalry, he believes they could have a meaningful conversation and might walk out of the elevator with their relationship in a better place. He added:

"But honestly, right now, I don’t like super dislike anyone in here today. Subject to change tomorrow, right? (Laughs.) I mean, Denny (Hamlin), we’ve had our differences. But I feel like we could sit down and have a pretty great conversation and probably walk out of there in a great place. So I just don’t really have anybody bad to pick right now."

The origins of the Chase Elliott-Denny Hamlin rivalry can be traced back to the 2017 Martinsville race when the #11 Toyota driver wrecked the #9 Chevy driver. Elliott retaliated in Phoenix, with both drivers missing the ticket to the season finale. The latest episode of the rivalry played out in the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 when Elliott hooked Hamlin into the wall.

Chase Elliott shares one major change he would bring in as the NASCAR president

On the weekly Jeff Gluck interview, Denny Hamlin passed on a question to his rival Chase Elliott, asking the #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver what one major change he would implement if he were the president of NASCAR.

The 2020 Cup champion replied that he would modify the schedule, as he believes "less is more". Drawing inspiration from the NCAA College Football schedule, he reckons the sport could benefit from a seasonal schedule.

"The schedule. I look at a lot of other sports and I’m a big believer in less is more....When I look at our schedule, we could really take some of that and put it in our corner as an extremely positive thing for a lot of reasons. One, you’re giving the people who really make the show go on — which are the teams — a chance to have a life at home, which is going to make them a happier person when they come to the racetrack," he told Jeff Gluck.

Chase Elliott elaborated that while he doesn't wish to reduce the number of races, the season calendar could be modified to build excitement for the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback