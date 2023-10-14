“We’ve been in a good through spot every single round”: Chris Buescher not ruling out possibility of RFK making final 4 cut

Chris Buescher, the driver of #17 Ford Mustang of RFK Racing, has clinched the spot in the Round of 8 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. In a nine-year-long Cup Series career, it marks his second postseason appearance and the first time he has made the Round of 8.

Heading into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, Buescher spoke about the accomplishment of making it into the third round of playoffs. He said that he's in a good position in every round and could advance into the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

“No, nothing really different. I’ve gotten a lot of congratulations and a lot of keep it ups. That’s pretty much been it.

"I think, for us, we’ve been in a good spot through every single round that if we can keep that up. We’re gonna be right there at the opportunity to make that final cut,” Buescher said as quoted by speedwaymedia.com.

On getting the advice in the postseason, Chris Buescher said that he has worn out his welcome with those who may have willingly shared their advice. Buescher said:

“I think at this point we’ve probably worn out our welcome from a lot of people that would have given advice before now probably aren’t going to at this point as we’ve been able to get this far, so in a lot of ways we’re keeping with the status quo.

"I think we’re very capable of making it into this next one. We certainly have that long shot ability to go to Phoenix and be a contender for this thing.”

“We’re not a point where we can be ignored anymore” – Chris Buescher

The driver of the #17 RFK Racing went on a hot streak towards the second half of the season, winning three races in five weeks.

In a breakout season, he also earned eight top-5s, 15 top-10s and had an average finish of 12.3 this season that ranks second behind Willima Byron, who has an average finish of 11.5 and tied with Denny Hamlin.

On how does people are now taking him and RFK Racing seriously for the title contention, Chris Buescher said:

“To me, I think we’re not a point where we can be ignored anymore. We’ve made it a long way this season.

"We’ve outrun a lot of what were considered favorites from the get-go on the year, and we’ve done that and outrun them very consistently through the second half of the season.”

Chris Buescher will start the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 15, ranked fifth with 4021 points.