"We’ve got an award winner" - Bubba Wallace's spotter reacts to former track president's take on Denny Hamlin's championship run

Freddie Kraft has not only made a name for himself in the NASCAR world spotting for Bubba Wallace in the Cup Series, but also as one of the hosts of the ever-popular Door Bumper Clear podcast.

A creation from the house of Dirty Mo Media by Dale Earnhart Jr., the podcast has brought a spotter's point of view forward in the limelight, which has seldom been under it.

With the 2023 season of the sport playing itself out over the course of last weekend's final Round of 8 race at Martinsville Speedway, major implications came for big-name drivers in the sport.

Bubba Wallace's close friend Ryan Blaney managed to qualify into the Championship 4 for the first time in his career, whereas Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. faltered for various reasons.

Expand Tweet

With Hamlin missing out on yet another title challenge this year, many fans on social media took to criticize the driver. The 42-year-old has been one of the most boo-ed drivers during intros at any event, with the same reflected in people's comments online.

Embracing his "villain era" Hamlin brought former Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage to give a rundown on his career. Needless to say, the analysis was not the most favorable for Hamlin.

Expand Tweet

Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, was seen sarcastically replying to the tweet as well, writing:

"I think we’ve got an award winner here."

Expand Tweet

Now Hamlin's rather lack of popularity of late has bound to have played some role in this comment from Gossage!

Fans joined in with Bubba Wallace's spotter in reacting to the former track owner's analysis of Denny Hamlin's career

In typical fashion, fans of the sport were well on to the former Texas Motor Speedway president's take on how Hamlin's title bid went this year.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Honestly it’s a pretty special talent to get people that don’t like Denny to go after someone that made an anti Denny post."

Expand Tweet

"Eddie, RC, Petree. Plenty of options this week!"

Expand Tweet

"Click the three little dots at the top right and press delete."

Expand Tweet

"That’s bold coming from the worst NASCAR track president in history who absolutely ruined his track with that garbage reconfig."

Expand Tweet

"Nobody likes Denny, but everyone is coming to his defense in the comments. That’s how bad of a take this is."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, NASCAR will crown the 2023 champion next weekend as the title decider goes live from Phoenix Raceway.