“We’ve just got to build something for it”: Ryan Blaney shares his plan on where he’ll display the Bill France Cup

Ryan Blaney, the driver of #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, had a wonderful 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 29-year-old driver has produced one of the most consistent seasons a driver could hope for. With a P2 finish at Phoenix Raceway, he clinched his first NASCAR championship - The Bill France Cup.

Since ending the season as the new Cup Series champion of the 2023 season and claiming the trophy, Blaney has had to figure out where he will display the Bill France Cup trophy.

In a recent interview with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Blaney revealed where he's going to put his Bill France Cup trophy. He usually keeps all his trophies at home, as his dad Dave Blaney has built a trophy case where all his previous trophies are placed.

“That’s a good question. I don’t normally keep trophies in my house. Dad did build me a trophy case, though. It’s got all my first wins in it — K&N (ARCA East now) and trucks and Xfinity and Cup.

"And he might have to build me a new stand to put this one on because it’s a first. I think I’ve got a room picked out. We’ve just got to build something for it,” Blaney said as quoted by FOX Sports.

The #12 Ford driver earned three big trophies in 2023. Apart from the Bill France Cup, he collected YellaWood 500 trophy at Talladega Superspeedway and the “Grandfather Clock” at Martinsville Speedway during the playoff season.

“Through the regular season, you’re just trying to collect trophies” – Ryan Blaney

On his approach to winning the championship and trophies during the season, the Team Penske driver said that it depends on the driver’s position in the points table.

Ryan Blaney admitted that he tries to collect wins and trophies during the regular season, but in the playoffs, the main goal is to win the championship race.

“The mentality switches. Through the regular season, you’re just trying to collect trophies and stuff like that. But when the playoffs start, you have your main goal in mind, your end goal, and you put a little bit more thought into the championship in trying to get there.

"It changes up depending on what part of the season you're in,” Blaney said as quoted by FOX Sports.

Ryan Blaney will be seen in action in the 2023 Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.