2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson became the latest owner of the Martinsville Speedway winners' grandfather clock. The Hendrick Motorsports driver managed to add the iconic prize to his trophy collection at the 14th time of asking on the 0.5-mile long track on Sunday (April 16).

Out of the many unique prizes seen throughout NASCAR's schedule, ranging from live lobsters to gladiator swords, the Martinsville grandfather clock still manages to hold its own air of aspiration for the drivers. The Ridgeville, Virginia track, which has featured in stock car racing since the very first season in 1949, started handing out the unique prize in 1964.

Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell's grandfather was the pioneer behind the idea. H. Clay Earles, Campbell's grandfather, attempted to please the drivers' better halves as he believed the trophy would be on display at the drivers' houses more often if it was something they liked as well.

Over 60 years since the tradition started, the drivers are not the only ones receiving grandfather clocks as a trophy for their achievements anymore. Team members are also joining the party, with teams ordering grandfather clocks for the likes of crew members and crew chiefs.

Team Penske famously ordered 40 extra clocks after Joey Logano's win on the short track during the 2018 Cup Series season.

Ryan Blaney talks about winning the grandfather clock ahead of NASCAR race at Martinsville

Driver of the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, Ryan Blaney, is an example of how much the unique prize handed out by Martinsville Speedway means to the drivers.

Ahead of the NOCO 400 at the 0.5-mile long track last Sunday, Blaney talked about how he would like to win the clock during pre-race media meetings. He said:

"It's one of my favorite places, so it's funny how this stuff works. But, it is a spot I'd love to get a (grandfather) clock. I was telling about my dad, he was supposed to be here today and I was like, 'I'd love for you to be able to lift that thing with me.' I might need two or three guys to lift that thing up if we win."

With the short track swing behind the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following the final short track race at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR heads to the vast Talladega Superspeedway next weekend. The GEICO 500 goes live on April 23 at 3:00 pm ET.

